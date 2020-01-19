advertisement

A participant in the Open APIs Open Data workshop held in Kampala in November 2019 (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – While around 18 million Ugandans are now able to access services via the Internet, only a fraction of the 18 million are able to bank, pay school fees or bills for public services, order transportation, search for a location, learn or perform a variety of other basic daily needs; online. Why is that?

Among other obstacles, the answer lies in the ability of different mobile platforms to connect with multiple service providers and authorize transactions.

Today, the vast majority of applications used in Uganda are still private and application programming interfaces (APIs) are only available to third parties at exorbitant costs. This not only makes services expensive but also limits innovation from third-party developers.

But what are these expensive APIs? Just as we speak to make things happen, so do software. Software must communicate to perform the various tasks that we want them to perform. Moreover, the importance of an API as a catalyst for an open digital payment ecosystem and an inclusive digital economy cannot be overstated. It is this connection that allows software to “talk to each other”, to interpret what information is given and what actions the software wants the other to perform.

For example, for a telephone service like Safeboda or Uber to work, it must know the location of its driver and that of the customer. This is made possible by accessing and using a “localization API”, say that of Google maps. Without having access to the localization API, Safeboda or Uber as a company / service would not exist.

Likewise, for a business to sell its products and services online (without any direct contact with the buyer), it will also need to find ways to get paid online (digitally).

The most common payment option in Uganda today is mobile money. Therefore, for a business to accept / request a mobile money payment from a customer, it must access and use the mobile money API from telecommunications.

In Uganda, the concept of open APIs is still in its infancy and only a handful of industry players appreciate its potential impact on accelerating the growth of the digital economy. It is of utmost importance, for example, that digital financial service providers (DFS) such as banks, telecom operators and FinTechs embark to open their APIs to third parties, in order to enable the digital payments that power the Internet. digital economy in which we operate.

UNCDF pushes industry players to open their APIs

During a workshop on “OPEN API / OPEN DATA in the digital economy” held in Kampala last November, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) underlined the extent to which accelerated interoperability between businesses will contribute to the growth of the digital economy in Uganda.

Organized by UNCDF and facilitated by Aiaze Mitha, an international expert in DFS and open payment ecosystems, the workshop brought together over 70 participants from Fintech, Startups, Telecos and government institutions who are now considering the benefits of open APIs.

“Partnering programs with third parties are the standard growth model used by large companies in all sectors. Companies are showing significant benefits, including accelerated growth, increased brand awareness, increased revenues and a presence in new markets, ”says Mitha.

In Uganda, only 28% (5.2 million) of the adult population uses formal financial services (defined as banks, microfinance deposit-taking institutions and cooperative savings and credit organizations). In contrast, according to Bank of Uganda, the number of mobile money subscribers registered in July 2017 was 22.9 million. These figures show that more and more customers are looking for faster and more convenient processes.

Unfortunately, traditional financial service providers are limited in their ability to innovate and deliver advanced customer experiences. According to Mitha, tomorrow’s financial service providers (FSPs) will need to be radically different to compete in the digital finance arena. The opening of their systems will allow more willing and talented companies, especially startups, to innovate for the clients of these FSPs – thus improving their value proposition with new services.

What it means for customers

“UNCDF is committed to working with public and private sector partners to build an inclusive digital economy that leaves no Ugandans behind in the digital age,” said Chris Lukolyo, digital country manager for UNCDF.

Whether it’s asking for and making social contributions, paying for public services, shopping online, accessing essential services like essential education and healthcare, digital technologies can and have improved the livelihoods of mankind. When developers find it easier and cheaper to test new ideas, customers get a range of services to choose from and make payments from their bank or mobile account in real time. By fueling innovation, open APIs therefore offer customers a wider choice of innovative services and solutions to meet their different needs. This is also accompanied by increased flexibility and transparency in the way customers transact.

Although DFS providers can invest more in innovation, low-income communities are generally not a priority. However, thanks to access to affordable digital solutions, these communities represent a large clientele that can accelerate the commercial growth of the sector. Open APIs, for example, can provide access to valuable data that would otherwise be difficult for communities to find without access to formal banking services. Often these communities have no data on their income; no credit history; no payment history. Technology makes it easier to digitize this information. When systems can communicate with each other, this data can be made available to financial service providers and possibly give currently underserved customers access to services such as credit and insurance.

Next steps

UNCDF organizes individual discussions with various institutions in the sector, in particular telecommunications companies, banks and Fintechs, on how to work on opening their APIs.

UNCDF has helped build the digital economy in Uganda with its financial inclusion programs since 2014. The agency is currently implementing a program focused on building an inclusive digital economy in Uganda. HiPipo is already trying this out, but is including its famous initiative “Include everyone”.

To ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age, UNCDF works with a selection of partners ready to tackle underserved markets, especially women, youth, refugees and smallholder farmers .

