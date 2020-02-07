advertisement

Political anoraks and candidates who hold the last seats in a constituency are obsessed with voice broadcasts and how they will affect their chances to vote.

Sinn Féin has become the story of this election as opinion polls grew rapidly over the three week campaign. As a result, there is growing interest in attracting transfers and where their own transfers take place.

However, political analyst Sean Donnelly says transfers are “not that important” to Sinn Féin in this election. If the polls are reflected in the results, he believes that many of his candidates will be chosen at the first count.

“Most of their existing TDs will lead the polls, and most of them have no active partner,” he says, which means that there will be no split of votes.

The party has only two candidates in four constituencies – Cavan-Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin Mid-West and Louth.

Donnelly points out that transfers in Irish elections are completely overvalued, although the system is based on the only transferable vote.

“People say they play a big role in our electoral system. They don’t – 90 percent of the seats are won on the first count. People have the idea that transfers are like a rescue mission, that someone is in a cave or something, and we send out this rescue mission called transfers. That does not happen. “

He points to two rules that make up 97 percent of the seats.

“The first is that you have to be in the picture at the first count. If it is a five-seater, you have to be in the first five seats, with a four-seater you have to be in the first four seats ”, and this also applies to a three-seater constituency. “Only 10 percent of TDs are chosen outside of this rule.”

Rule two is that you have to have at least half a quota for the first count. “Half a quota doesn’t guarantee you a seat, but if you have less than half, you don’t stand a chance,” he says.

As a notable exception, he named Cypriot Brady, who received less than 1,000 preferential votes – 2.7 percent – in the 2007 general election in Dublin. However, when Fianna Fáil, who works with Bertie Ahern, was chosen, he was selected in the so-called “Human Surplus”.

Donnelly says, “There is no rule in the world for which there is no exception, but you cannot measure anything against such a freak exception.”

He says transfers made no difference in the November by-election.

transfers

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, only 12 out of 158 seats were affected by transfers. His own analysis in the RTÉ guide “The Week in the 2011 Election” found that 11 seats were changed by transfer and in two of these cases the change was made within one party – Fine Gael was transferred to another Fine Gael candidate.

In 2007, 14 seats (8% of 166) were affected by transfers, and in 2002 and 1997 18 seats were affected (11%).

This time, an estimated 12 out of 160 seats will be affected by transmissions, meaning 148 will be effectively decided on the first count.

In the past, Sinn Féin was not transfer-friendly, but this has improved with every choice. In 2011, the party received 7 percent of all domestic transfers, increasing to 12.5 percent in 2016. That is 23 percent for Fine Gael and 16 percent for Fianna Fáil.

And regarding their surplus votes, 28 percent did not go over, 26 percent went internally to other Sinn Féin candidates, 17 percent went to Fianna Fáil, 8 percent to Fine Gael and 5 percent to Labor.

A third of the votes were not broadcast nationally.

If Sinn Féin’s momentum is maintained on election day, no transfers are required and other parties cannot rely on the party’s transfers as a strategy.

