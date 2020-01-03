advertisement

For the second time in a row, the Golden Globes will be strengthened by the NFL playoff football.

This weekend, the annual awards ceremony follows the NFL’s NFC wild card game when the Philadelphia Eagles greet the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field, a “Sunday Night Football” in NBC production. The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET, with the globes scheduled to start at 8 / 7c.

The only risk of placing a live sporting event so close to the start of another live event is what happens when a game lasts longer than expected and moves into the Golden Globes window? While NBC would likely agree – a close end to an NFL playoff game would mean huge TV ratings – the show would be held back for the end of the game. A person with knowledge of the show told TheWrap that both the game and the show will be fully aired.

NBC had the same dilemma last year when the Eagles overtook the Chicago Bears 16-15, which ended just before 8 p.m. ET start time for the Golden Globes. That helped the Globes achieve 6% rating growth last year (more here).

The late afternoon Sunday slot on Wild Card Weekend, which Fox used in the past, is usually the most watched game in the opening round of the playoffs (and the previous NFL season). NBC’s infamous Double Doink game between the Eagles and the Bears last year attracted 35.9 million viewers.

With the Golden Globes, note the following: it only has 87 voters, or just over 1% more than the Oscars. And these 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have a variety of competing agendas, which sometimes makes it crazy to predict what they will do. We expect the following to happen on Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton in all film and TV categories. (The predicted winner is shown in bold.) Photo by: Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Best film – drama

Nominees:

“The Irishman” “Joker,” “Marriage story” 1917 “The Two Popes” – Unlike some Oscar voters, the HFPA has no problem with Netflix, which it treats very well. Even though “The Irishman” is more divisive and maybe not as popular overall, it has the weight of Martin Scorsese’s last word on gang films, there could be a very easy edge. Netflix

Best performance of an actress in a film – drama

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb,” Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – For months, Renee Zellweger has been the alleged leader in the channeling of Judy Garland in “Judy”. This will be her first real test, and Globes voters are unlikely to resist – but Charlize Theron’s appearance as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell” broke off late and picked up speed, so she can’t be excluded. LD roadside entertainment / sights

Best performance by an actor in a film – drama

Nominees:

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari” Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” – Divorced father or disturbed loner? Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix are probably the two strongest competitors here, with Jonathan Pryce and Antonio Banderas worrying about a big surprise. Driver has also appeared in “The Report” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to consolidate his resume, while a win in Phoenix is ​​probably the best way to spot “Joker” over which a number of voters loved at Globes. Warner Bros.

Best film – musical or comedy

Nominees:

“Dolemite is my name” “JoJo Rabbit” “Knife out,” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man” – The two most likely winners in this category have always been “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Jojo Rabbit”, but numbers alone suggest that the previous film has the upper hand: it received five nominations related to “The Irishman” and only “Marriage Story”, while “Jojo” is only nominated in another category, actor in a comedy. The only thing that could harm “OUATIH” would be the longstanding tendency of the globes to spread the wealth – with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as favorites in their categories and Quentin Tarantino as a possible pioneer for directing and writing, will they want to give something else an award here? Probably not – if they want to avoid a Tarantino sweep, they will likely do so in a different category. Sony Pictures

Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy

Nominees: Ana de Armas, “Knife Out” Awkwafina, “The farewell”

Cate Blanchett: “Where did you go, Bernadette?” Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” Emma Thompson, “Late Night” – While Blanchett and Thompson are legends, their films have not been widely distributed. Nominations in other categories suggest that Knives Out and The Farewell are the two films that voters like the most, and Awkwafina is definitely the person in this group who loves HFPA on the Globes stage want to see. A24

Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy

Nominees: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out” Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name” – While Taron Egerton would help the HFPA justify the “musical” part of the name of this category, he has the disadvantage of being in a two-icon category, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy, both in popular films. Murphy has a real chance, especially if voters try to spread prosperity, but DiCaprio is likely to have more support. Sony Pictures

Best director – cinema film

Nominees:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, 1917 Todd Phillips, “Joker” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” – This is tough. If “1917” or “The Irishman” win in the “Drama” category, it makes sense that Sam Mendes or Martin Scorsese should win here. However, the two categories have only had two matches in the past six years, and globe voters could easily switch to Quentin Tarantino or Bong Joon Ho, whose films are likely to win in the comedy or foreign language categories. Bong is the real wild card here – globe rules prevented his film from being nominated in one of the top two film categories, and voters could make a big statement with this award (or the screenplay award). I suspect Tarantino, but I’m tempted to go with bong. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a movie

Nominees: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Annette Bening, “The Report” Laura Dern, “Marriage History” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb” – A vote for Laura Dern also recognizes her performance in “Little Women” and gives “Marriage Story” a victory, making her a strong contender. But will Jennifer Lopez’s star power and pole dance in “Hustlers” be enough to convince voters that they want them on stage? Probably. STXfilms

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a movie

Nominees: Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” – In an impressive array of actors, almost all of whom are starring in their films, they could be one step ahead of the most indisputable film star. In fact, Brad Pitt is probably one of the safest bets for an “OUATIH” win. Sony Pictures

Best screenplay – movie

Nominees:

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage History”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite” Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman” – By combining original scripts and adaptations in a single category, Globe voters have created a strong field in which any of the film nominees could potentially win. If Quentin Tarantino doesn’t become Best Director, he’ll likely win here – but if he wins, this could be a place for one of the other nominees. Parasite is absolutely possible, as is The Two Popes, but this may be the easiest place to honor Noah Baumbach and Marriage Story. Netflix

Best film – animated

Nominees:

“Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “The Lion King,” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” – The latest installments of “Frozen”, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Toy Story” have all won in this category, but will voters want to return to one of these franchise companies a second time? And Disney didn’t even submit The Lion King’s live action remake as an animated film to the Globes, so chances of winning in a category it didn’t want to be small. If voters reject a sequel, it helps “Missing Link,” the only non-sequel or remake in this category, and a film by a company, Laika, that has been eagerly wooing the HFPA. (Of course everyone else too.) I will choose the sequel “Toy Story 4” that feels the least like its predecessors to win in a tight race with “Missing Link”. Disney-Pixar

Best film – foreign language

Nominees:

“The good bye,” “Les Misérables” “Pain and fame” “Parasite,”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady” – “The Farewell” is an audience-pleasing film that would have been nominated in the Comedy category if the Globes rules for foreign language films in this category did not apply. However, “Parasite” also has nominations for directing and script. The HFPA is smart enough to know they look silly when they award the prize to something else. neon

Best original score – cinema film

Nominees:

“Motherless Brooklyn” “Little woman,” “Joker,” 1917

“Marriage story” – If Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win for “Joker,” this category could be the film’s consolation prize – and while that would be musically an adventurous choice, globe voters usually don’t become adventurous here. In fact, they usually choose the most obvious choice, which is clearly Thomas Newman’s most important result for “1917” this year compared to his cousin’s Randy’s more intimate work on “Marriage Story”. Universal

Best original cinema film

Nominees:

“Beautiful ghosts” from “cats” “(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” – At one point I might have suggested that Globes voters would boast of having nominated Taylor Swift when the Academy didn’t even nominate them for the song they wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for “Cats”. But now that the film is a fiasco of epic proportions, HFPA members know they will be ridiculous if they give the film any prizes. Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez won Oscars for the original “Frozen” and for “Coco”, but they both lost to the Globes and could compete against too many celebrities here. Cynthia Erivo has a real chance to win for “Stand Up” from the film she also starred in, and she appears to have impressed voters at her HFPA press conference. But Elton John for “Rocketman” and Beyonce for “The Lion King” are also impressive. I give Elton a little advantage because they liked his film enough to also give him nominations for pictures and actors. Paramount Pictures

Best TV series – drama Nominees:

“Big Little Lies” “The crown,” “Kill Eva” “The morning show”

“Succession” – The globes rarely have repeat winners in this category – which is not a problem considering that last year’s winner “The Americans” is now out of the air. But an otherwise strong competitor, “The Crown”, won in this category three years ago, and “Big Little Lies” won four awards in 2017 when HFPA and HBO feigned that it was a limited rather than a continued series. These past victories could boost two newer shows, “Succession” and “The Morning Show”, given HFPA’s penchant for finding and welcoming first year shows and the fact that its members are said to have “The Morning” dear show, “I’ll go with season 1 of this show that beats season 2 of” Succession “.” Apple TV +

Best actress performance in a television series – drama Nominees:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” – Olivia Colman could be irresistible for what she did to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” – but if the two nominees for the “Morning Show” don’t share the voice, this show could also win here. It’s been 17 years since Jennifer Aniston won a globe, and voters might want to welcome her back. Apple TV +

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama Nominees:

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Billy Porter, “Pose” – “Game of Thrones” and “Mr. Robot” have had enough success at Globes that these shows do not need farewell gifts from the HFPA, and Tobias Menzies is probably a less likely winner than his castmate “The Crown”, Olivia Colman is in theirs Category. While voters would undoubtedly love the energy that Billy Porter would bring on stage, Brian Cox and “Succession” are just too impressive. HBO

Best TV series – musical or comedy Nominees: “Barry” “Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method” “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel” “The politician” – “The Kominsky Method” won last year. Since “Glee” in 2010-2011, a series in this category has not won the globe, and “Kominsky” does not seem to do that either. “Maisel” won two years ago, so it also docked a notch, while “Barry” was nominated last year. If the voters really were looking for something new, it would be “The Politician” – but “Fleabag” was nominated for the first time and was the hottest show at Emmys this year. The question is whether the HFPA wants to choose something that the television academy has already honored – and I suspect that the second season of “Fleabag” was so cool that they will do just that. Amazon

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy Nominees: Christina Applegate, “Dead for me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” Kirsten Dunst, “Become a God in Central Florida” Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag” – Rachel Brosnahan has won in this category for two consecutive years, but the globes have only had the same winner for three consecutive years when Sarah Jessica Parker did it from 1999 to 2001. There is too much competition for Brosnahan to do so, especially in the form of Kirsten Dunst and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Haze has the newer show, but Waller Bridge is the hottest star of the year. Amazon

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy Nominees: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Ben Platt, “The Politician” Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Douglas won last year. Haders would be the obvious choice, except that he was nominated last year and voters could look for someone on a newer show, either Ben Platt for “The Politician” or Ramy Youssef for “Ramy”. On the other hand, this “ronny / lily” episode of “Barry” was pretty great and the show came into its own in season 2. HBO

Best TV series or movie for television Nominees: “Catch-22” “Chernobyl” “Fosse / Verdon” “The loudest voice” “Incredible” – Shockingly, HFPA voters completely overlooked “When They See Us” in this category. With Ava DuVernay’s mini-series out of the running, the strongest candidates are probably Emmy winner “Chernobyl”. the latest show, “Incredible”; and the most striking, “Fosse / Verdon”. “Chernobyl” would be the obvious choice and “Incredible” the trendy one, but I hear that voters really loved “Fosse / Verdon”. FX

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a movie for television Nominees: Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible” Joey King, “The Act” Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great” Merritt Wever, “Incredible” Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” – Helen Mirren is Helen Freakin ‘Mirren. Merritt Wever is an Emmy favorite who has never been nominated for a globe. So they owe her something. And Michelle Williams shines as Gwen Verdon in the mini series that the voters in this category like the most. FX

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television Nominees: Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22” Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon” – If a “Fosse / Verdon” sweep is unlikely, I think, it will be difficult to miss Jared Harris in “Chernobyl”. And it will also be difficult for the HFPA not to give anything to this powerful mini series. HBO

Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television Nominees: Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Toni Collette, “Incredible” Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” – Almost everyone in season 1 of “Big Little Lies” received an award – so why not HFPA favorite Meryl Streep for season 2? Helena Bonham Carter and Toni Collette might provide some good reasons why not, but voters will remember how Streep stole the show the last time she stepped on the Globes stage. HBO