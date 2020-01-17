advertisement

The following people from Chesterfield and the surrounding area have recently been convicted by the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court:

Iona McGill, 35, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold, received a 12 month community order and was fined £ 40 and ordered to pay compensation of £ 980, costs of £ 85 and a victim fine £ 90 compensation for two theft charges for beauty products. Boots at Low Pavement, Chesterfield, November 24 and December 16.

Christopher Bullock, 27, of HMP Doncaster, was imprisoned for 21 weeks and ordered to pay a total of £ 591.91 in compensation for eight shoplifters, all at Chesterfield, between November 15 and December 19. The offenses violated a suspended sentence imposed on the Chesterfield Court of First Instance for stealing meat from Aldi in Whittington Moor on August 27.

Dean Green, 39, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, was imprisoned for 24 weeks and was fined £ 122 for using threatening or insulting words or behavior at West Bars, Chesterfield, November 22 and for two. counts of violating an order of criminal conduct while in downtown Chesterfield when he was prohibited from doing so on December 4 and 23. The offenses put him in violation of a suspended sentence imposed on October 11 for violating a criminal behavior order.

Michael McNulty, 36, of Treffrey Lane, Bodmin, Cornwall, was imprisoned for 12 weeks and was ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122 for an assault in Grangewood on January 1, 2020.

Simon Adey, 41, of Sydney Street, Chesterfield, was fined £ 276 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and his visa was approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Ashgate Road, Chesterfield on September 24. .

Robert Bates, 19, of Blacksmith Lane, Calow, was fined £ 440 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 44 and his visa was approved with four penalty points for overdelivery. speed at 46 mph within a limit of 30 mph at Chesterfield Road, Middlecroft, September 13.

James Booker, 31, of New Bolsover, Bolsover, was fined £ 220 and ordered to pay £ 85 and a victim surcharge of £ 32 for driving without a valid MOT certificate at Inkersall Road, Staveley, on 10 August.

Ashleigh Hopkinson-Tomlinson, 26, of Cavendish Street, Staveley, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had her license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Derby Road, Wingerworth, September 24.

Klaudiusz Kepka, 37, of Oxford Street, Bramley Vale, was fined £ 96 and ordered to pay £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 for driving without a seatbelt in Redbridge Close, Shirebrook, August 6.

Dawid Pawlak, 28, of Sheffield Moor, Whittington Moor, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Mansfield Road, Haslam, November 26.

Emil Raduceanu, 48, of Pottery Lane East, Chesterfield, was fined £ 220 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 30 and his license approved three six point penalty for overkill speed at 40 mph within a limit of 30 mph at Chesterfield Road, Hollingworth, June 17.

Shaun Redman, 48, of Broadgirse Close, Grangewood, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Broadgorse Close, Grangewood, in October. 19.

Lee Seston, 36, of Hoole Street, Hasland, was fined £ 440 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 44 and had his driver’s license approved with three penalty points for driving with an illegal tire on the A61 at Clay Cross on October 25.

Sophie Birds, 23, of Newell Way, Darley Dale, was fined £ 96 and ordered to pay £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 32 and her visa was approved with three penalty points for excess speed at 37 mph within a limit of 30 mph and for driving. with an illegal tire at Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield, November 16.

Liam Smith, 30, of Top Road, Calow, was fined £ 150 and ordered to pay £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 for driving without a valid license in Chesterfield Road, Brimington, on 8 November .

Aaron Knowles, 29, of Pease Hill, Alfreton, was fined £ 440 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 44 and had his license approved with three penalty points for driving with an illegal tire at Furnace Hill Road, Clay Cross, September 8.

Stephen Lacey, 51, of Clay Lane, Clay Cross, was fined £ 660 and fined £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Heath Road, Holmewood, August 31.

Charge for speeding

Joshua Mantle, 31, of St Philips Drove, Hasland, was fined £ 196 and ordered to pay £ 85 and his license was approved with three speeding penalties at 37 mph in a 30 mph limit at Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield, November 16.

Joanne Naylor, 40, of Highfield View Road, Newbold, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had her driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, October 6.

Peter Piekarski, 32, of Spindle Drive, Wingerworth, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Derby Road, Clay Cross, August 31.

Gaynor Todd, 51, of Church View, Killamarsh, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance or a valid license in Bridge Street, Killamarsh, November 18.

Simon Carline, 28, of Ford Street, New Tupton, fined £ 220 and fined £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 32 and his visa approved with three penalty points for excess speed at 36 mph within 30 mph at Chesterfield Road, Middlecroft, July 24.

Stuart Fearn, 31, of Edensor Court, Staveley, was fined £ 440 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 44 and his visa was approved with four penalty points for excess speed at 41 mph within 30 mph at Chesterfield Road, Staveley, June 27.

.

