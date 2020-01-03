advertisement

It is difficult for the theater business, but that does not mean that the theater experience is a lost cause or that smaller films cannot thrive there.

Films have undergone dramatic changes in the past 10 years, from domination to franchises to renewed conversations about diversity. However, no industry fear penetrated more than questions about the future of the theater experience. While Disney mastered the blockbuster tentpole and the foreign language outbreak “Parasite” proved that a number of film successes are possible, the first decade after the introduction of smartphones and global streaming services made it clear that the existential threat to the theater is very high real.

We’ll start in 2020 knowing that theater isn’t a given when it comes to films. It is simply a platform that has to compete with everyone else. Maintaining its relevance requires careful selection and hard evidence to underpin its continued appeal.

The praise for the theater experience is usually based on nostalgic fixations, but it is based on real world experiences. In June I watched Noah Baumbach’s gripping and heartfelt divorce drama “Marriage Story” alone in a screening room in Manhattan. I liked the film’s tonal sophistication, from black comedies to shocking melodramatic showdowns and melancholy resolutions. But I have experienced this in complete solitude, convinced of the effectiveness of the film, but unable to validate how it might resonate with others.

My relationship with the film changed three months later when I saw him with around 1,000 viewers at the premiere of the New York film festival in Alice Tully Hall. The audience welcomed Laura Dern’s lively legal adviser for her empowering monologue that followed sexism back to Mary Magdalene. The same applies to Adam Driver, who expresses “Being Alive”. They giggled at the legal argument that made the driver’s character switch from one lawyer to the next, and cackled nervously when he had a crazy knife accident at the wrong moment. I realized that it was no different than seeing the premiere of Game of Thrones in season six at Rockefeller Center a few months earlier. I had more fun doing this ridiculous ice-and-fire epic with applauding strangers than ever before in my living room.

This decade indicated a fascinating distinction between viewer habits and preferences: even if the long-term business principles of cinema distribution shrink, their visceral appeal has not waned. (“Cats” is the wrong kind of checkout phenomenon, but has the potential for “Rocky Horror” style singalongs.) However, both “Marriage Story” and “Game of Thrones” have serious industry muscles. Netflix pushed “Marriage Story” out into the world and even took control of the late Parisian theater, so the film enjoyed a certain level of theater life. The “GOT” event was a special one-off HBO. These events attest to the vitality of the theater experience, but do not indicate a model for the future.

If the industry sees no long-term potential for theatrical releases – and the streaming wars assume that this is not the case – what prospects do they have if home viewing has become a competitive area? The answer to this question all depends on the scale.

Richard Lorber acquired the film library Kino International ten years ago. Since then, the Kino Lorber label has survived a great deal by coping with the declining returns in the cinema market while keeping overhead low. “Theater has always been at the core of the business,” Lorber told me in his Midtown office last week. “The first thing I did after the acquisition was to say,” Look, we have to be in business with Netflix. “

Kino Lorber had a lucrative license agreement with Netflix for years until the streamer processed most of the agreements with external providers in favor of original content. Now, according to Lorber, 20 employees – including those who carry the esteemed Zeitgeist label that saved Lorber a few years ago – survive thanks to a mix of DVD sales and other digital licensing agreements. “Physical media still make up a very significant part of our total sales,” he said. “Maybe half, maybe less than half. I’m not sure. Of course, digital is growing fast, but the strong growth points in the physical area are direct consumers, and that’s the future. “

However, Kino’s biggest customer is Amazon, where the newly launched Kino Now VOD label lives and DVD sales are flourishing. (Cinemas “Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice” is number one in the music category that Amazon is particularly interested in.) In cities with lively cinema communities such as New York, cinema is still the cinema experience. In 2019, the company released 26 titles in theaters, including the Berlinale winner “Synonyms”, the Cannes sleeper hit “Diamantino”, and the dazzling Chinese 3D neonoir “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”, which brought in $ 600,000.

Lorber cinema

This is a triumph for Lorber, although he knows that it doesn’t sound like it. “You see, we’re in a different area than the studios, for example,” he said. “And we’re in a different area than the high-profile indie art companies, especially the really well-capitalized ones like A24 and Neon. It’s a different world and we’re not turning the box office for millions of dollars. They would call these numbers watch miserable failure. “

If anything, fears of the commercial potential of international cinema would have given his company new impetus. “The battle with the titans in heaven for SVOD has turned many of the high quality intellectual and artistically important films into a kind of road kill,” he said. “They are not part of the streamers’ business plans. They will not drive them into millions of homes. But there are strong parts of our large country that are still interested in quality. We are expanding our business base by reducing our market share in an overall decline Increase market. “

Lorber noted that smaller art houses across the country – many of which host regional film festivals – are more resilient than multiplexes. “They are close to their customers,” he said. “You have member communities. You have subscription programs. You have engagement all year round. The boundaries between the arthouse model and the festival model are blurring. “

A24

Daniel Scheinert, who directed the black comedy “The Death of Dick Long” produced by A24, agreed with this feeling. Despite buoyancy from Sundance’s NEXT section, “Dick Long” released a fleeting theatrical release in the fall. (It raised $ 36,856 after 13 weeks.) But Scheinert said years of experience traveling with the film had changed his perspective on success metrics. “Film festivals do God’s work,” he said. “There aren’t too many of them.”

He highlighted the way in which films were under greater pressure to delight audiences in theaters once they passed the festival bubble. “People don’t want to go to the theater unless it’s a damn masterpiece, but they don’t look at anything in their bedroom,” he said. “It’s kind of a shit. Visiting all these festivals reminds me that the theater experience is not just about spectacle. It doesn’t have to be” Dunkirk “to be rewarded in theaters. It’s fun to be with strangers to be and have no distractions. “

Festivals are the final frontier for many films. At the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, I was often amazed at the experience of seeing so many different films in large cinemas with an audience that cheered and got involved in a way that might never be repeated. TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey supported this claim. “The films that come from streaming services are part of the industry and that number will increase next year, but the theatrical exhibition is a crucial part of the cinema landscape,” he said. “These things can coexist. In a festival environment, we can primarily present these films in an environment in which they can be viewed collectively. “

Lorber said it had become easier to sort the acquisition opportunities on the festival site. “Small films from all of the small business representatives and international players we know are everywhere on us,” he said. “We spend conservatively on the titles and scale our ambitions to the market we serve and what realistic expectations there are.”

In addition, combing the global festival circle provides some constructive observations. “One of the things that is obvious is that there is no shortage of films,” said Lorber. “The spread is just amazing.” Still, Lorber is a realist. “It has never been harder, it has never been more challenging and it has never been more interesting,” he said. “Whenever these disorders occur, there are many options – if you have a plan for survival.”

When I left Lorber’s office, I started the first scene of “Marriage Story” on my iPhone. The moving seven-minute opening montage still sounded in the palm of my hand, but I had to think about how much that depended on knowing a better alternative.

