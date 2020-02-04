advertisement

REGINA, SK – OCTOBER 26: The Stanley Cup on display in PreGame ahead of the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic 2019 while the Calgary Flames compete against the Winnipeg Jets at Mosaic Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / NHLI via Getty Images)

NHL: The Western Conference playoff race is hampered by Jasmine Yen

The Super Bowl only ended last weekend and I had to think about one thing in this game, the Stanley Cup. The Stanley Cup of the NHL is the best cup of all sports.

It’s harder to talk about what makes the Stanley Cup the best cup of all sports than you think. If you put the big sports cups next to each other, they all look pretty good, but the NHL’s Stanley Cup stands out from everyone else.

The Stanley Cup is the only trophy that is really unique. While there are some replicas with older rings from past championships in the Hockey Hall of Fame, only one trophy is presented year after year. The Stanley Cup, which the Chicago Blackhawks won at the beginning of 2010, is the same that the new champion will host in June.

Being unique makes this trophy stand out from everyone else, especially when you look at it. These players play one of the toughest games of all sports, just to have a cup, a ring on their fingers and a name one day.

Countless NHL sizes have their name in the Stanley Cup and combine the sizes of the past with the sizes of today. It takes more work to win the cup than any other sport.

The NFL has 16 games during its regular season. It takes 16 games to win the Stanley Cup in the playoffs. Four exhausting series against four opponents to get the same trophy as you.

This trophy is really unique. The amount of work required to win it alone shows the strength of these players and the size of this trophy. This amount of work cannot be seen in any other league.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but only had to play three games to win it due to a buy-in. They also got a week off between games and two weeks for the Super Bowl. In the NHL, these teams play every other night in one of the top seven game series.

This kind of playoff hockey is fantastic and I can’t wait to get it back.

I think we all agree that the Stanley Cup is the best trophy. Who do you think he will win this spring?

