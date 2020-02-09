advertisement

Last year, for the first time since 1989, the Academy Awards completely abolished their host, which has resulted in a far more entertaining and somewhat more rational viewing experience.

This year’s ceremony will also be without a host, but why are we stopping there? We need a radical change in the whole system. We need a future we can believe in. We have to do the Oscars for 30 minutes.

The award season has been going on for so long that I feel like a dry shell. I look like aged Robert DeNiro in The Irishman. But the real insult comes today when the screening starts at 12:00 p.m. AEST and does not end before 4 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the average length of the Oscars from 2010 to 2018 – when ABC reported an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers – was three hours and 32 minutes. That is 12 minutes longer than 2004 Best Picture Winner The Return of the King. Think of everything you do on a Monday in the middle of the day, such as eating lunch, working, or watching the King’s return again.

Anyway, my airtight and feasible plan will work to shorten the ceremony to 30 minutes – or an hour if we need to have advertising.

First structure the evening like the nomination announcement, with two speakers on the stage. I leave this decision up to the producers, but here are a few suggestions I’ve come up with in the last five seconds: Rihanna, Stanley Tucci, Michael Stuhlbarg, Al Pacinos Schal, the depressed child from Marriage Story.

The announcers alternate each category and read all nominees, followed by the winner. The camera pans briefly towards the winner, just long enough to capture the joy, surprise and calm face of Adam Driver. Half of the “In Memoriam” segment can still take place. No speeches. No performances. No jokes between the moderators. The winners can pick up their statuettes on the way out from a folding table in the background. (The E! Show on the red carpet and so on would take place beforehand because I’m not trying to fight Giuliana Rancic.)

The last attempt to cut the show, with a handful of prizes awarded in the commercial breaks, failed spectacularly when it was rightly pointed out that filmmakers and editors should be recognized for their work. But in the 30-minute schedule, everyone is highlighted and everyone benefits. Internet authors can compile their Oscars looks in slide shows and publish their settings and tweets about the Joker as the best film without staying awake until Tuesday morning.

You can also host your Oscars party during lunch break and win or lose your Oscars clip. The celebrities themselves will be off the hook to go straight to their after parties, and Brad Pitt will be free to eat his first refined carbohydrate after two years.

And once it’s implemented, we can proceed to part 2 of my plan: do the Grammys for 15 minutes.

(Via GQ)

