Golden Globes voters took the heat to slow down female directors, and SAG did the bare minimum for diversity

I guess it’s a good thing that one of my first reactions to Monday’s Golden Globe nominations and Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild nominations was to review the diversity of nominees, because indifference to decades of white nominees should be allowed slates have been the norm for as long.

But the SAG and Globe nominations – and especially the list of films from which these voters made their selection – suggest to me that other prize organs, including the Oscars, will have a hard time if they want to. like the globes did because they hadn’t nominated a director on Monday.

Yes, the SAG Nomination Committee has done the minimum to recognize contributions from women and people with skin color. It nominated both Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) and Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) in the lead actress category when conventional wisdom said that Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) might have gotten one of these slots. It was about Jamie Foxx’s appearance in the supporting actor category in “Just Mercy” when it was expected that Anthony Hopkins would be selected for “The Two Popes”, Willem Dafoe for “The Lighthouse” or Alan Alda for “Marriage Story”.

And in the ensemble category, she chose a film whose cast was dominated by women, “Bombshell”, and a split 50-50, “Parasite”, to go with the male-dominated “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Zeit”. .. in Hollywood. “

However, only three of SAG’s 30 nominations went to women’s films: Erivo for “Harriet” by Kasi Lemmons, Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers” by Lorene Scafaria and Tom Hanks for “A Beautiful Day in the …” by Marielle Heller neighborhood. “

And if you look at the 34 films nominated by the Globes in all categories, nine were directed by women, but none of them made it into the top two film categories – so it’s no surprise that the Globes voters were about half are women who came with a purely male slate directed by nominees.

Is it an injustice? You can certainly argue that we’re so used to the male perspective that we don’t respond well to women’s films, or you could blame an industry that doesn’t offer women nearly as many opportunities as men.

Whatever the reason, and it is a healthy debate and a push for action, the Oscars will face a potential minefield if their voters cast their votes. If you look at the predictions on the latest Gurus of Gold list on Movie City News, then Greta Gerwig’s film “Little Women”, staged by a woman, is in 7th place, followed by “The Farewell”. in 11th place and “A nice day in the neighborhood” in 18th place. The best-placed candidate for the best director is Gerwig in 6th place, who also happens to be the only one in the top 12.

Even in Film Comment’s annual poll among its own critics, a rather cinematic list that doesn’t try to predict the success of awards, only one of the top 5 films is staged by a woman – Mati Diop, whose “Atlantics” under No. 5. Three other films reached the top 20: Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” at number 6, Claire Denis “High Life” at number 7 and Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” at number 19.

One could argue that Oscar voters should take Gerwig and Heller very seriously and add Diop and Hogg as well as Sciamma and Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Chinonye Chukwu (“Clemency”) and Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”) , ) to their must-see lists, they are more likely to stay with Scorsese and Tarantino and Mendes and Baumbach and Bong, and more likely to get heat for it.

However, it could be worth noting that almost all of the strongest Oscar nominees have female producers. “The Irishman” has Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, “Joker” also has Kosfoff, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” was Shannon McIntosh, “1917” was Pippa Harris and Jayne-Ann Tenggren, “Jojo Rabbit” Chelsea Winstanley, “Little Women” has Denise Di Novi, Amy Pascal and Robin Swicord, “Ford v Ferrari” has Jenno Topping, “The Two Popes” has Tracey Seaward, “The Farewell” has Anita Gou, Daniele Tate Melia and Jane Zheng , “Richard Jewell” has Jennifer Davidson and Jessica Meier, “Bombshell” has Beth Kono and Margaret Riley and “A nice day in the neighborhood” has Leah Holzer.

Of the films in the Gurus of Gold Top 10, only “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” have no female producers. (Hmm, maybe that’s why many people found the earlier film to be much more likeable than Scarlett Johansson’s.)

During the drama races, the Academy Actors Department has to do at least as much as the SAG to recognize non-white nominees – which could mean, at least, finding out that Eddie Murphy deserves the best actor’s attention too.

Conclusion: Hollywood is becoming more and more aware of the fact that there is not enough work for filmmakers and colorists, and awards ceremonies will remain in the crosshairs until this changes.

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” is in a very good position today and a dangerous one.

With the nomination by the Hollywood guilds and professional associations, Quentin Tarantino’s historic piece from Hollywood in 1969 is the only film that has so far essentially been ahead. It has been nominated by the Makeup and Hair Stylists’ Guild, the Art Directors Guild, the Costume Designers Guild, the Cinema Audio Society, the American Cinema Editors and the Screen Actors Guild.

It is the only film that has been recognized by all six of these guilds, and the only organization that has not nominated it is the Society of Composers and Lyricists, the awards for which it was not eligible. (There is no original grade.) “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Joker” landed out of five of the six nominations (“Irishman” and “Joker” missing CDG and “Jojo” missing CAS). “The Avengers: Endgame”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “Rocketman” and “Us” were all nominated by four of the six groups, with “Avengers” advancing to five if you want to count the SAG stunt award. (I don’t really count it because it doesn’t correspond to an Oscar category.)

There is always a pretty good overlap between membership in the guilds (ADG, CDG, MUAHS) and professional associations (ACE, CAS) and the respective branches of the academy, which means that these nominations are pretty reliable indicators of how Oscar Voters might be ajar in the craft categories. So you would think that the more of these nominations a film can achieve, the better it should be for the Oscar vote.

And to a certain extent you are right to think that. But if you think back one year, only a film with the guilds would have almost landed at the top, with nominations from all previously announced organizations and nine others that will come in the future: American Society of Cinematographers and Casting Society of America, Guild of Music Supervisors, film sound editors, Society of Camera Operators and the Directors Guild, Producers Guild, Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild.

This film was “A Star Is Born”, which was considered a potential leader in “Best Film” at this time last year, but faded quickly when the award ceremony began. It ended with eight Oscar nominations, but only one win for the best original song. The film, which was awarded the title of “Green Book” for best film, had a far more modest reach with DGA, PGA, WGA, SAG and ACE nominations.

It’s hardly a reason for “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” to worry, but it could be a reason not to get too cocky.

*

Oh, one more thing: In this column last week I wrote about the crazy amount of promotional candy that non-Oscar voters got this season of awards. (The academy does not allow companies to send goodies to its members.) The loot had arrived almost every day before Thanksgiving and had continued unabated after that.

My story ran on Wednesday afternoon, December 4th. And since then, what comes closest to me is a few sheets of Pixar wrapping paper. Otherwise, not a single package appeared on the door.

Perhaps the gift season ended earlier this year. Perhaps no one has sent giveaways to anyone in the past week.

But I have to ask myself: did I say that?

19 Golden Globes nominations for snubs and surprises, from “When They See Us” to Cate Blanchett (Photos)

Who was a surprise and who was not included in the Golden Globe Award nominations on December 9th?

Snub: Robert De Niro

“The Irishman” was very popular with the Globes, including the nod for his two co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the “supporting actor” category, but De Niro himself went away empty-handed. Netflix

Surprise: Cate Blanchett for “Where’d You Go Bernadette?”

Cate Blanchett’s appearance in Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” Was pretty much forgotten as the film was a late summer release that wasn’t on the festival circuit, and the film was a critical disappointment at the box office given its lineage. It’s a good thing the HFPA remembers because it’s phenomenal in a light-hearted but complex role. Annapurna

Snub: “Game of Thrones”

“Game of Thrones”, one of the most celebrated shows of all time, was loved only by lead actor Kit Harington on Monday. At the Emmys this year, the show won five out of ten nominations. HBO

Surprise: Ana de Armas for “Knives Out”

Ana de Armas was great in “Knives Out”, but her nomination surprised some, especially since “Hustlers” Constance Wu was excluded.

Snub: “The story of the maid”

The Hulu show had big wins for “The Handmaid’s Tale” last year, but this year the show with Elisabeth Moss-Front couldn’t even get a nomination. Hulu

Surprise: Annette Bening for “The Report”

Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein in Scott Z. Burns’ dense but devastating drama about how the CIA tried to cover up the use of torture and “enhanced interrogation techniques” after 9/11. Her co-star Adam Driver as investigator Daniel J. Jones also deserved it, but he was nominated for his work in “Marriage Story”. Amazon

Snub: “When you see us”

Niecy Nash and Jharrel Jerome were predicted to be nominated, and the show was expected to at least nod for the Best TV Limited series – but there was absolutely nothing. Shocking, especially because it received the most love the day before at the Critics Choice Awards and Jerome won the Emmy. Netflix

Surprise: “Catch-22” The underrated Hulu war drama “Catch-22” received some surprise nominations in the Limited Series category and for star Christopher Abbott. And this gives the HFPA the opportunity to invite George Clooney to the ceremony. Hulu

Snub: Noah Baumbach as best director Baumbach was featured for his film “Marriage Story” in a category that included Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”). Fierce competition, but still surprising. Netflix

Surprise: “Two Popes” in Best Drama and Jonathan Pryce in Best Actor “The Two Popes” is a delightful film, but it could be the easiest among the other very serious drama nominees. And Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis is a surprise because he beat people like Robert De Niro in “The Irishman” even though he has a lot in common with the Pope. Netflix

Snub: Lupita Nyong’o for “us”

After Nyong’o won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her role in Jordan Peele’s “Us”, we thought the HFPA could do the same. However, the actress got no love on Monday. Universal

Surprise: Reese Witherspoon for “Morning Show”

These Apple TV + subscriptions must be fresh for voters because they nominated not only Jennifer Aniston for her work on “The Morning Show” but also Reese Witherspoon to give the show two lead nominations in the same category. Apple TV +

Snub: “Uncut Gemstones”

Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” didn’t like it at all, although the National Board of Review just named him one of the 10 best films of the year and Sandler was even named Best Actor. The New York film Critics Circle honored the Safdie Brothers for the film with the Best Director Award. A24

Surprise: Christina Applegate

Applegate was wonderful in “Dead To Me” and definitely deserves recognition, but given the other heavy hitters who could have been nominated, this could be a surprise. For example, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was left out for “Veep”. Netflix

Snub: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

What is the opposite of “Yes, bitch!” Oh, right: no, bitch! We waited six years to find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and actually got a very good movie with this answer – and yet no Golden Globe nomination?!? Even Aaron himself was left in the cold – and we’re not talking about where he ends up. Come on, dog. Netflix

Surprise: Ramy Youssef

Youssef was nominated in the “Best Appearance” category by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy – along with Ben Platt, Bill Hader, Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd. Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) was excluded. Hulu

Snub: Jeremy Strong The amount of crap Kendall Roy (Strong) had to suffer with “Succession” this season and not even a lousy Golden Globe nomination? OK, so there is nothing “bad” about a Globes nod, but this nudge is sure. Don’t get us wrong, Brian Cox is very well deserved and probably shared the vote in a “Ford vs. Ferrari” scenario by Christian Bale-Matt Damon, but Jeremy was as well deserved as his big poppa with a small screen. That rap alone! Good to see that (TV) lil ‘bro Roman (Kieran Culkin, the real lil’ bro of Macauley Culkin) was recognized in its own category. HBO

Snub: Female directors Again, no woman was nominated in the Best Director category, although this year was filled with critically acclaimed films by women. Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Melisa Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Marielle Heller (“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”) and Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) stayed away. Sony

Snub: “Honey Boy” Alma Har’el’s film was also completely closed – not even Shia LaBeouf received a hint because he had portrayed his own father in the film based on his own life.

