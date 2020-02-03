advertisement

All week I wondered who the NHL equivalent to Kobe Bryant was. I finally have an answer … nobody.

“How the hell are you still showing the Pro Bowl?” That was the first thought I remember after hearing the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Almost without thinking, I turned to ESPN hoping to hear the latest news. Instead, the broadcaster, at least for the time being, showed the NFL’s annual two-hand touch soccer game as if nothing had happened. As soon as the news became known, some of the authors here at Puck Prose discussed who the KHL Bryant NHL version is.

A few of the usual suspects appeared. First was Patrick Kane. Random ice hockey fans, or even someone who has rarely watched a game, will surely know the largest US-born player to play the game. In addition, his ongoing career overlaps with part of Bryants.

Then there was Alex Ovechkin. Like Bryant, Ovechkin is an international sports star himself. Although he and Bryant weren’t close and met only a few times, Ovechkin still remembered his meeting with the former Los Angeles Laker when all the attention in the sports world got serious about the memory of Bryant.

After all, Ovechkin appears to be the best-known NHL athlete sharing his personal experience with Bryant. However, he was not the only one. New Jersey Devils player Wayne Simmonds also remembered meeting Kobe during his time at the Los Angeles Kings when the two teams shared a training building.

After a week of thinking about the question almost forever, I came to the conclusion that the NHL doesn’t have its own Kobe Bryant. The NHL has Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Taylor Hall, but no Kobe. Kobe didn’t say they were better athletes or not than Bryant, but as a cultural icon, he was in his own category.

While people honored that they were big fans of Bryant and watched him all their lives, I wasn’t one of them. I’ve never been a big basketball fan and didn’t want to pretend that I was now. I had some nice memories of Kobe’s career, for example when he saw his last game where he scored 60 points in a friend’s college. The sports world had all eyes on Kobe Bryant that evening as well, but on a much happier occasion.

Can you imagine doing this for an NHL player? I’ve seen more than my fair share of memorable NHL games, but none has had the attention that this game had. Hockey fans love hockey, but the whole world watched Kobe say “Mamba Out” before leaving Staples Center one last time.

We could go on and on about how little the NHL has in terms of marketing and cultural attractiveness, but that’s not what this is about. The point is that everyone, from die-hard Lakers fan to New Jersey hockey fan, felt like they had a piece of Kobe Bryant in them.

The NHL never wants to find itself in the situation the NBA was in this week. Hopefully you will never find yourself in such a situation. Until the NHL has a player who crosses cultural borders, like Kobe Bryant, they don’t have their own Kobe Bryant.

