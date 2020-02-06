advertisement

Learners with special needs, unable to study scientific subjects, will offer general sciences while a sign language program has also been developed as an alternative language (PHOTO / File).

By Arinaitwe Rugyendo

KAMPALA – Next month, the lower secondary education system will undergo a massive renovation – A new curriculum.

It will include 21 reviewable topics, which have been reduced from the previous 43.

As a result, class hours will start from 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. From 2:50 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., students must participate in extracurricular activities and self-study. The main learning outcomes are: self-confident individuals, responsible citizens, a passion for lifelong learning and a positive contribution to the nation. The generic skills expected in this area include, among others, communication, social and interpersonal skills, creativity and innovation, critical thinking, problem solving and behavior in the workplace.

There is an aura of relief among parents and education enthusiasts following this new seismic change. In particular, I am personally excited because I am one of many who questioned the benefits of our colonial educational system. We are uncomfortable with the way our education system is not aligned with the signs of the times and with the way it is not aligned with the constantly changing work environment and the needs of entrepreneurs .

In 2016, I chose to take the bull by its horns and I helped found the e2 Young Engineers program, an after school program that exposes children aged 5 to 15 to practical skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) using a LEGO program to feed them into the next generation of scientists, innovators, problem solvers and entrepreneurs who possess high-level thinking, teamwork, IT orientation, independent thinking and self-confidence skills. Unfortunately, the program received a lukewarm reception in local schools, but a frantic desire from international schools.

Elsewhere in the world, the United States, Asia, the EU, Russia and the Middle East have not only massively adopted this form of early childhood education, their deliberate public funding and the facilitation of STEM teachers compete with their defense budgets.

Here in Africa, our continent catches up with the eternal thought that memorizes how the first Kabaka of Buganda was Suuna, and who spends months forcing children to pile up and take exams, will take us to the Moon, March and beyond. Africa continues to wallow in the distorted thought that this type of learning, where parents force PLE children to prepare predefined responses in order to obtain aggregates 4 or collapse, will create a critical mass of inventors who will transform its rich resources into fortunes of the future.

In 2018, a World Economic Forum report gave me temporary hope because I knew that African countries would be slow to react. Entitled: “The Future of Jobs Report 2018”, the report lists the first 10 emerging jobs and the first 10 jobs in decline by 2022. By examining the first ten emerging jobs, we can see a correlation with the generic skills of the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) hopes to exit the new program. These include: data analysts, artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists, general managers and operations, software and application developers and analysts, sales and marketing professionals, big data specialists , digital transformation specialists, new technology specialists, organizational development specialists and information technology service specialists.

Those who decline are listed as data entry, accounting, bookkeeping and payroll clerks, administrative and executive secretaries, assembly and factory workers, information workers at customer and customer service, business and administration managers, accountants and auditors, material registration and inventory management. Clerks, postal service clerks, among others.

This report may seem eccentric in countries like Uganda where the technological prospects are still very weak. However, an update on the future of education has been made. Why do I say that?

Every day, the outlook for the future changes. The opportunities for the younger generation are changing. The things that children do today to help them prosper in the future are also changing. Over time, what changes in our world today is increasingly linked to the processes that require creativity and problem-solving skills. The 4th industrial revolution has consequences. Many professions are disappearing quickly from the job market and over time, fewer and fewer tasks that robots cannot do better than we humans do. In fact, robots do everything faster, more precisely, can work for many hours, many shifts, cannot get sick or be bribed to perform tasks and they never get tired or even complain.

Therefore, for the foreseeable future, we will see fewer and fewer of the current professions that exist today. For example, about 20 million taxi drivers will be replaced by automated transportation services. More and more drones will deliver your Rolex and Chapattis than humans on Bodaboda. The future of education is promising, but only for those who wish to see far by adopting the new program. I will be one of them!

The author is a journalist and managing director of e2 Young Engineers Uganda, STEM Education Program in Kampala.

