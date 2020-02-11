advertisement

It’s time to get up and be proud of us. We no longer have to hide in the shade. We don’t have to whisper in corners.

Have I ever made tea with the last milk I had in my life? Of course I have. I’ve done it this week, I’ll do it again, but it will always happen when I’m a lazy bastard.

When you fill in your milk at the end, you are – to be honest – a shortcut maker.

The good news is that you are not alone. The bad news is that you are not alone.

Tea machines that take shortcuts are all over the world, and they have plagued the society that drinks tea with their laziness. Listen, I understand. If you give someone the ability to complete a task in 30 seconds or the same task with the same result in two minutes, who doesn’t want it to be done faster?

The thing is, it’s not the same result. Lord above, it couldn’t be further from the same result.

Watch out – frankly, watch out – the next time someone comes for a round of tea, study the absolute disregard for what they are actually doing. A row of cups is laid out, tea bags are thrown in as if they were a dripping lid from a dirty tuna can, and they are pulled out again before the water is poured on.

The problem is that these scams, these shortcuts … tea makers get away with it, because when the boiling water hits the tea bag first, you automatically get what we call – not too technical – a tea -y color. It does not mean that the tea is strong enough, it does not mean that it is not even tea – it only presents itself in this form due to the shortcut process.

It will never pass the taste test, no matter how accurate every reasonably decent cup of tea should be when you look at the richness of its texture.

However …

Drinking milk for the first time completely alleviates all of these problems.

Not even one of those lazy, terrible people who dip a tea bag in and out as if it were some kind of sick joke could not be caught by the milk-first approach. It is bulletproof. It is forgery-proof.

By placing the tea bag and milk in front of the hot water, the tea maker has to spend more time on the mixing process, which should never be just a mixing process. It should be fun. It should be loved. It should be enjoyed.

The tea bag should be patted playfully around the cup. It should be turned and turned, but never attacked. It should be lifted and put down and cared for. You smile about it. You should wait patiently until it has done what it was born for and has found the right color at the right time when it is done. The tee-y color.

You will not get tea color if you fill the water first. You get brown water. There is a difference.

The only thing that’s certain in this unpredictable world is that everyone has to work with milk first to get the right mix. The nice by-product is that the tea also has the right strength. There’s no getting around it – it keeps everyone honest and brings back the confidence to send someone to make tea for you, knowing that they just can’t move halfway through the tea and bring you back something that’s so weak that it could also be a cup of dirty water.

But hey, science supports it too. That’s right, science. Or more science if you want.

A 2003 study found that adding milk to boiling water causes the milk to heat unevenly. If this is done with milk, the proteins it contains lose their structure and lumps. If they clump together, you will get floats in your tea or a layer of milk skin on your finished product. It is really reprehensible.

“When milk is poured into hot tea, individual drops separate from the bulk of the milk and come into contact with the high temperatures of the tea until significant denaturation – degradation – occurs,” Dr. Stapley from Loughborough University Science.

“It is much less likely that this will happen when hot water is added to the milk.”

It is also much more functional. What else do you do with yourself for the 4 minutes and 16 seconds it takes to cook a standard 1.7 liter boiler from Russel Hobbs? You can add the milk, put the milk away, and then devote yourself exclusively to the love and attention that each tea bag deserves.

These 10-second agitators have been allowed to run wild for too long, and not only that, they won the cultural war on the way they are so arrogant in their laziness that they actually have the audacity to laugh at it Those who put their lives into putting milk first – the way it should be done, best the way the teapot does.

In the absence of a teapot, this is your safe bet – your only bet – to get the most out of your pocket. If you don’t like it, you’re welcome to the coffee world, which pretends that your hot drink is special when it’s actually a cup of bloody coffee.

It will never compete.

