advertisement

2016 was an odd year. In addition to the political “red tide” that our neighbors in the south experienced, another wave was extinguished in the world, and this had to do with the most-won media franchise in history: Pokémon.

The launch of Pokemon GO saw an Onyxpected boom for the franchise as millions snatched up their phones and experienced the Pokemon world through new augmented reality technology that saw generations of fans glued to the game like a Magnemite.

But this had some real consequences in the world. Correspondingly, Pokemon trainers all over the world we are getting into situations where they should not be found, often stepping into areas in which they had no business because Wynaut?

advertisement

This even included Canadian military bases. According to Master Cpl. Daniel Boyd, the night of July 10, 2016, he noticed something that was potentially suspicious around the Canadian Forces base some 350 kilometers north of Toronto.

Two people, making suspicious turns around a military facility in an unknown van. Boyd, who walked up to the driver’s window to see who was driving the vehicle, discovered two men holding their phones, each with trendy Pokemon GO on their screens.

At the launch of Pokemon GO, the game told individuals users to explore their communities and capture Pokémon, whether the location was a park, a cemetery or a very secure military base.

According to documents obtained by the CBC, the Canadian Armed Forces even issued a public warning to Pokemon GO players who were trying to Weedle around their bases, instructing players to stay away from military bases and property.

Now, nearly four years after the CBC introduced an information request approach Looking for the full story, the full 471 file pages about Pokemon GO have been released.

Former Seel documents seem pretty confused about the whole situation, as the military was apparently unprepared and underwhelmed by the global phenomenon known as Pokémon GO, and the last thing the military wanted to do was hurt themselves in confusion. Theirs.

“Plse advise the Commissioners that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a PokeGym and a PokeStop at the same time. I will be completely honest in not knowing what it is,” May wrote. Jeff Monaghan at CFB Kingston.

“The game’s premise seems to be going to ‘PokeStops / Gym’ to collect ‘Pokemon’s’ (we almost have to hire a 12-year-old to help us with this) for which we could find 5 of these things at the road itself, “internal communications continued.

“It’s a game out there getting away like gang bands, and it requires people to move to digitally stored locations to get points, etc.”

We assure you while all this sounds Farfetch, it’s all true.

Eight days after launching Pokémon Go, military police in Canada issued a criminal intelligence advice.

“It has been discovered that some locations within DND / CAF institutions are hosting game tokens (PokeStops and Gym) and its mythical digital creatures (Pokemon),” the report said.

Following two tweets after the game was released, military police say they had a major boost in “suspicious activity”, including a woman allowing her children to climb on Octillary equipment.

“A lady at Worthington Tank Park was playing the game while the 3 kids with her were climbing all over the tanks.”

The frequency of military bases used as PokeStops in the US led officials at CFV North Bay to even file a complaint with game developer Niantic.

“With the implementation of this PokeStop, there will be an increase in base traffic, which can have a negative impact on the 22-wing Mission,” the request states.

Pokemon GO remains popular, even years later. According to SuperData Research estimates, in May 2018, the game had a monthly revenue of $ 104 million and had 147 million monthly active coaches, the highest since Summer 2016.

advertisement