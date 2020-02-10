advertisement

Netflix reduces friction in the movie experience with easy access, but can also grind away a necessary element of a great cinema.

Netflix knew it. The executives smiled as they joined the shimmering hordes that went into Hollywood’s Dolby Theater lobby on Oscar night, but their eyes remained resigned. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” had 10 Oscar nominations, but it would go home empty-handed.

Oscar experts and the Awards season wrote the story weeks ago: It’s too long. It got boring. They are Scorseses’ greatest hits. It doesn’t mean something. During the Oscar night, the talk in the lobby changed to what had gone wrong. This Oscar campaign was huge, the best money you could buy, and Netflix still couldn’t overcome it … what exactly?

I would argue that there are real reasons for “The Irishman” to be hidden at the Oscars, but Netflix didn’t do anything wrong. The price campaign wasn’t the problem, nor was Scorsese’s film. It wasn’t even the academy’s anti-Netflix tendency. It was friction.

The Netflix business model is based on the manipulation of the second motion law: Netflix disrupted the entertainment industry by reducing the friction between audience and content. There are thousands of options that are constantly changing, and as the old ends, a new one is suggested.

Friction reduction is at the heart of many companies, from Airbnb to Uber to Facebook: delight the user by releasing the physical and emotional effort required to enjoy the product. Killing friction is what streaming is all about.

However, friction is the key to the film – after all, that’s a drama. And when it comes to some of our best films that are often nominated for Oscars, the friction can be so great that it gets uncomfortable to watch. It can be a punitive length, like “The Irishman” or the emotional tension of seeing a divorce in “Marriage Story” or reading the subtitles of “Parasite”.)

And then there are the cinemas that are frictions. Movies start at certain times in certain places. You have to fight the traffic to get there, then pay at the door, take refreshments, find a place with a clear eye line and get through ads and trailers for 30 minutes. It could be too hot or too cold. It could smell like stale popcorn oil. And the worst part is that you might not even like what you saw and then got stuck: there is no redirect button or option to try something else. You can only walk what annoys all strangers in your area while feeling cheated for the rest of the day.

Exhibitors are doing their best to reduce the friction associated with going to the movies, but this is part of their business model. This is the weakness of streaming attacks with great success. However, when it comes to the kind of films that are deeply felt and often win Oscars, all this friction (except maybe the rancid popcorn) can be a feature, not a bug.

“The Irishman” certainly has its fans, and those who love it have the same refrain: they see Frank Sheeran as a little gangster at the end of his run and what it costs. When you see him alienated in an anonymous nursing home, you feel the full weight of his life and the terrible decisions he made. It lets you see the famous Scorsese actors a little differently and may make you rethink the Scorsese oeuvre. It is deeply satisfying and the work of a masterful filmmaker.

Of course, your mileage may vary. But even if you buy this emotional logic, we only see the last days of Sheeran at the end of a three and a half hour film. You can fast forward, of course, but that undoes the magic overall. The same goes for 35 minutes here and an hour there. that breaks the cumulative effect. The only way to fully appreciate Sheeran’s journey is to stay with him. This may cause your discomfort.

Here the theaters and their traditional theater windows triumph. When you pay to see “The Irishman” in a theater, you have already decided to put it out. Whatever happens on the screen, you are available for it. it has your (almost) undivided attention, and your heart and mind have nothing better to do than learn what the filmmaker is presenting to you. When you surrender, there is no friction.

Ironically, Netflix’s no-friction model works great for most of its content, but it also disadvantages a film like “The Irishman”. (Yes, Netflix has made “The Irishman” available in a handful of cinemas for about a month, but this step-by-step approach just reminded viewers that they could easily wait for it.)

We surrender when there is no choice – and streaming means you always have a choice. You can ignore the decisions that literally surround you, but that’s hard work. This also applies to trying to completely remove these options (not to mention the latent worry that unplugging can cause you to think that others may think you are available). Watching “The Irishman” on Netflix means fighting that friction along with the 210-minute runtime.

For the same reason, “Parasite” would never have won “Best Picture” as a Netflix release. Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece is more than an hour shorter than “The Irishman” and contains elements of comedy and horror that evoke a haunting history of class struggle, but it also requires an unwavering commitment to its subtitles. This is an effort that Neon and the cinemas could support in ways that streaming cannot.

None of this should be seen as an impetus for Netflix or a hossana for theaters and traditional distributors. (Tom Quinn, co-founder of Neon, said to Eric Kohn last night: “Everyone has to fuck themselves and find out what’s best for each film.”) The audience and entertainment industry have learned that there are many, many films in those who have big films screen friction just doesn’t pay off. The Irishman may have had a bigger impact with a shorter runtime, but a traditional movie runtime would probably not have been beneficial to Netflix. And giving more audiences the opportunity to see it on a big screen might not have led to another statue: Paramount took Scorsese’s three-hour “Wolf of Wall Street” in 2014 with five Oscar nominations and zero awards.

While Netflix is ​​proud of its American Factory and Laura Dern victories in Marriage Story, it’s undoubtedly happy to have the 2020 Oscars behind it. Ultimately, nominations can do what they need most: subscribers. However, as Netflix looks to future Oscar hopes, its strategies may need to include a new algorithm: can the audience fully appreciate the brilliance of the filmmaker’s work without the focus and isolation that a big black box offers? Netflix has already recognized that friction reduction has its limits: on February 6, it was announced that there is now a way to turn off the relentless auto-play trailer feature. With too little friction, it is easy to slide right past.

