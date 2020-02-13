You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

There are some key things we can agree on when it comes to paying taxes.

We pay to have roads.

We pay for the laws to be implemented.

Very simple materials, without which society itself is not possible.

It is part of a social contract that represents the basic legitimacy that the government must firstly demand for our taxes.

But when those more basic things fail, the whole thing starts to break down.

And that is exactly what is happening.

You’ve been watching the videos and listening to the cover.

You are seeing extremist extremist protesters boasting about sabotaging national infrastructure.

You see, while trains are blocked, people have been denied the ability to use roads and highways to get to work.

You’re even seeing members of the B.C. The legislature is being blocked from entering the building by a frenzied crowd.

And there’s something you don’t see:

You are not seeing the authorities open up and take action.

In fact, in some cases, police have stood by and allowed illegal protests to continue while arresting law enforcement Canadians trying to remove illegal blockades.

And no, it’s not hyperbole to call them illegal blockades. It’s just a fact.

There have been lawsuits making it clear that protests violate the law, yet police often stand by and do nothing.

Now, the issue here is not the front-line police officers who would certainly want to take action if they could. The issue is with politicians who have tied their hands covering the protesters, refusing to stand up for the rule of law and allowing the influx of foreign money into Canada that has caused it.

Those politicians are disobedient to their country and allow foreign-funded extremists to try to poison the minds of the Canadian people against our energy industry.

So as I and I are looking at this breakdown of law and order and this upheaval of right and wrong, more and more people are asking, “Why the hell are we paying taxes?”

If the roads we pay for can be taken by radical extremists without consequences, if we are supposed to follow the laws but lawmakers face no punishment, and if law enforcers are punished for trying to remove illegal blockades, then regular taxpayers Canadians are yes are treated as suckers by those in power.

This is a shame.

Quite the opposite of how things are supposed to be.

If this continues, and given the frailty of the political cowardly class likely, then there will be a further breach of law and order in this country, and any remaining government legitimacy will be justifiably abolished in pieces .