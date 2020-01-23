advertisement

VF Corp. shares closed nearly 10% on Thursday’s close after the company lowered its outlook for the fiscal year and mixed results for the third quarter.

Although the top line enhancement was carried by the leading banners Vans and The North Face, the Denver-based company found that performance was affected by the outdoor shoe brand Timberland. During the conference call following the release of the earnings report, Steve Rendle, President and CEO of VF, said the label’s sales were down 5% in the third quarter, including the key Christmas season.

“We are not satisfied with our performance. We are disappointed, ”said Rendle. “We are not where we want to be. But I think we are very, very convinced that this brand is one that can absolutely unlock our skills, and the diversification strategy that we have implemented gives us absolute confidence that this can be done. “

According to the company, Timberland’s momentum in apparel, outdoor footwear and its business in China could not offset the challenges in the men’s footwear category – particularly in the Classic range – in the United States and Europe. (A “relatively better” performance was also reported in the men’s and women’s departments and in non-classic footwear.)

The weakness led VF to lower its sales prospects for the full year of the brand and now expected a decline of between 1% and 2% compared to the previous forecast of 1% to 2% growth.

“We are still very condemned, but don’t let me believe that we are satisfied at all,” Rendle repeated. “We are disappointed and continue to work very hard with the Timberland leadership teams to get this business in the right place.”

In recent years, Timberland has been working to diversify the range of products specifically for men while maintaining growth in women’s clothing and PRO products.

“We not only have to diversify the product, we also have to improve the product,” added Rendle. “And we really have to think about aesthetics. we have to think about the goal. We are opening up some new ways of providing (and) access to better manufacturing that will offer consumers a wider range of materials and aesthetics. The samples we are seeing give us confidence. “

Timberland recently saw a major change in leadership with the departure of global brand president Jim Pisani. (The search for his successor is ongoing.) In an exclusive interview with FN in June, Pisani said Timberland was on the right track to meet its 2020 goals, which include high-level sustainability initiatives under the banner of Timberland Environmental Product Standards.

Elsewhere in the VF portfolio, Vans continued to perform well in the third quarter, with sales up 12%. Meanwhile, The North Face sales grew 8%.

During the period ended December 28, VF’s third quarter earnings per share were $ 1.13. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $ 1.23, higher than Wall Street’s expected earnings per share of $ 1.21. Revenue, however, improved 5% to $ 3.38 billion as analysts bet $ 3.43 billion.

The company now expects total annual sales of approximately $ 11.75 billion compared to previous expectations of $ 11.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $ 3.30 compared to previous forecasts in the range of $ 3. $ 32 to $ 3.37.

