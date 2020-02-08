advertisement

The news that the GAA has advised its clubs and members to stop using WhatsApp group chats appears to be a minor internal issue. In a broader context, however, several important topics relating to data protection, privacy and company power are clearly summarized.

The starting point is that the instructions are not new. The problem may have surfaced in the past 14 days, but this has been the official GAA recommendation since 2018, and the fact that clubs are still using WhatsApp shows how much more needs to be done in terms of compliance. Despite all initial publicity in connection with the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the EU in 2018, the actual implementation is still in full swing.

When you say that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide, it’s like you don’t care about freedom of expression because you have nothing to say

This failure reflects a lack of understanding of what privacy is all about. Many of the social media responses to the GAA story were dismissive: “GDPR gone insane”, “bureaucratic nonsense” and “I don’t care who has my number”.

But the problems are obvious with a little thought. If you provide club communication via WhatsApp, members must share their phone numbers and profile photos with all other members of the group, which could include a hundred strangers. Some may not care, but others – such as general practitioners who don’t want patients to have their private numbers, women who get “d ** k pics” without being asked, or just those who keep their private information secret want – very much will.

Clubs that communicate via WhatsApp still pay for a service. They only shift the costs to their members who pay with their privacy

Repeat the culprit

As whistleblower Edward Snowden puts it, saying that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is like you don’t care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say.

Less obvious, but equally worrying, is the fact that WhatsApp groups require people to share a large amount of personal information with Facebook – a repeat offender against privacy, who only $ 550 million for illegal use this week Face recognition had to pay to identify people in photographs without their consent. Facebook already has a dangerously dominant position in online communication (it also has Messenger and Instagram and WhatsApp), and clubs should not reinforce this by forcing people to use their services or excluding them from club activities.

Facebook does not provide WhatsApp for philanthropic purposes and information about you is immensely valuable

Sports clubs and other small organizations that use WhatsApp indicate that they have limited resources and cannot afford the cost and complexity of more data protection services. For a company the size of the ATM, this is not a defense, and to its advantage, the ATM has gradually switched to messaging via its own app. For other groups, however, there is nothing on the market that is as cheap and user-friendly as WhatsApp.

Of course, this raises the question: Why are there so few alternatives? The reality is that WhatsApp has largely pushed them out of the market. It is difficult to compete with free ones.

“Free” is not a suitable word for WhatsApp. The cliché “If you don’t pay for the product, you are the product” is certainly correct in this case.

Not philanthropic

Facebook does not offer WhatsApp for philanthropic purposes and information about who you communicate with, how and when this is extremely valuable. When buying WhatsApp, Facebook tried to combine this information with individual Facebook activities to get a complete picture of your public and private activities, although the European Commission has stated that this is not the case. Facebook was eventually stopped by the data protection authorities and the European Commission fined it 110 million euros in 2017 for making misleading statements during the merger. However, it was stated that WhatsApp information should continue to be used for Facebook advertising. Your WhatsApp activity is also likely to be used for ad targeting when 2020 ads appear on WhatsApp.

Given the commercial value of this personal information, clubs and other groups that communicate through WhatsApp are still paying for a service. They only shift the costs to their members who pay with their privacy.

Ultimately, this story isn’t really about individual clubs. It’s about more than the privacy rights of people in the Junior B group chat. The real problem is how a US company dominated the Internet, so even organizations as big as the GAA have trouble communicating with their members without using their services, and what we as a society oppose should do this concentration of power.

Dr. TJ McIntyre is an associate professor at the UCD Sutherland School of Law, advisory lawyer at FP Logue Solicitors and chair of Digital Rights Ireland

