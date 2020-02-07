advertisement

Almost every achievement in human physical endurance will arouse enthusiasm in the fitness community. It is praised without exception when someone is able to reach a new level of strength, flexibility or the ability to endure agonizing acts.

Interestingly, when she first heard about Dana Glowacka, who set a Guinness World Record for “Longest Lying Time” of 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 55 seconds in the “Women” category, the world largely shared the wider fitness community , Even GQ’s resident PT, who had just given us the excruciating core grip, couldn’t resist a shock and told us that he didn’t want to see anything that Glowacka demonstrated when she tried to record the album.

The news of the world record that was set a few months ago has shaken the world of extreme planking – a world in which people train to do the pose as long as possible. This undoubtedly makes for an impressive view. The idea of ​​doing something different for 4 hours in a row than sitting in a rest position, be it in a completely calm position or in a slightly more difficult position, seems excruciating. And all you have to do is take a look at Glowacka to see that what she has achieved is evidence of an incredible amount of training and endurance.

But it also contradicts what holding a hallway – especially for someone who wants to gain nuclear power – should do. Simply put, she may have done something no one else should, but in a broader sense it can be argued that if she strives for physical wellbeing, it does more harm than good.

The basic concept for a proper board – something that many people who do it on their own largely neglect – is that you should essentially create as much tension and stiffness as possible in your entire body. Most good trainers will tell you that you have to tense every muscle you can at will to make sure that you fire every core muscle in the process and that the plank is much harder to hold. Most who are able to make a board for more than about a minute are probably not doing it properly. Even Men’s Health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel pointed out when his own publication reported the feat. “A world record plank is an exercise that creates as little real nuclear stress as possible so you can hold the plank longer,” he said.

“The board has the greatest value for your actual core strength and functionality when you are forced to apply maximum core tension (which causes your core to fatigue incredibly quickly). If you get a board right, you can only hold it for 20 seconds.” up to 30 seconds (and ideally you’ll be done in 10 seconds because you generate so much more core tension). ”

Are we saying that Glowacka shouldn’t be proud of what she did? Absolutely not. If extreme planking is your jam, you can do it. But should she get people in the gym to do 10-minute planks in pursuit of a six-pack? Probably not. As with so many other steps in fitness search, the focus should be on quality, not quantity.

Are you looking for the ultimate core workout to get your rig going? Find out here about our routine approved by GQ.

advertisement