advertisement

Cars

January 14, 2020 Johnna Crider

advertisement

Tesla is growing like no other company in the automotive industry and is almost in a tear. This is something good. At the end of 2019, just like four days before 2020, CNBC had Steve Westly, a former Tesla board member and a member of the Westly Group, on his Power Lunch show. They immediately got to the point with this question: “What has changed in 90 days?”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoFPwSdKBPk (/ embed)

Westley says it is the numbers and divides it into four points:

1. Tesla shows strong growth. Tesla delivered 245,000 cars in 2018 and between 360,000 and 370,000 in 2019. “There is no other car company in the world that is growing so fast.”

2. Strong international growth in both Europe and China. In China, Tesla built the Gigafactory 3 in 11 months and already delivers vehicles today.

3. Tesla is constantly bringing new products to the market. The Model Y will be released this summer, Westley says, before the plan. The Model Y is followed by the Tesla Semi and the Cybertruck. Tesla brings products onto the market faster than anyone else. (Editor’s note: that statement is not entirely correct. Some other automakers are rolling out more new BEV models in the coming year. However, this may be correct if you assume a reference to “mass market” models.)

4. Tesla is profitable. It was profitable in Q2 and Q3 of 2019. Westly said he thinks it will be profitable in Q4. Note that just a few months ago many critics said that Tesla would never be profitable.

“The simple fact is that he knows how to make great products and he brings them to market faster than anyone.” – Steve Westly at Elon Musk

Elon Musk was raised as a fifth reason that Tesla is doing so well. One of the hosts said that people were investing in Elon, and when he “misbehaved” on Twitter and “put himself in trouble,” the stock didn’t start doing so well, but when he “behaved” it seemed to do better . Westly responded by saying that Elon Musk looks a lot like Steve Jobs and Thomas Edison – they never played by the “rules.”

Westly predicts that Tesla will look pretty strong in the coming 12-18 months.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement