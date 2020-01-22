advertisement

Stephen Amell has just shared one of the most revealing interviews we’ve heard so far in 2020, as it goes through everything from saying goodbye to a TV show to the toll that multitasking and emotional transitions can mean for your psyche.

In a new interview with Michael Rosenbaum in his excellent Inside of You podcast, Amell admits that he had originally prepared for Season 7 of Arrow with the expectation that it would be his last season. The studio then came back to him with a fantastic offer – one that he couldn’t refuse. That would make his remaining episodes 22 for season 7 and then 10 for season 8, and really, he wasn’t even front-and-center for all of them. In his words: In the end he admits that he “loved it – in season eight I had a great time, but I was there for the money. More than ever. “

Frankly, there’s no shame in admitting this, and it’s actually pretty nice to hear an actor is so open about it. That extra money for season eight enabled him to have more cash in the bank as he relaxes and prepares for his next appearance – Starz’s upcoming heels that will go into production later this year.

There are some parts of the interview that are difficult to hear, especially at the beginning when Amell is having problems and has to go because of what he now calls a panic attack. You can see more of what he had to say on the subject.

In our view, the importance of Stephen’s interview goes beyond the headings. It’s a reminder that no matter who you are, even if you’re a famous actor, you’re still facing the same personal and emotional struggles. Amell is someone who has done a lot for his projects and you can understand how much it is stressing him. We are definitely happy that he is better now and hopefully he will have a wonderful rest of the year.

