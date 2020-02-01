advertisement

At this time of year I get out of balance with many – maybe most – Canadians. “This time of year?” I hear you giggle. I will ignore that. You see, I like February. I mean, what’s not to like? It is short. Every fourth year there is an additional surprise day, which is like a toy in a box of Cracker Jack. In February the days become noticeably longer. The sky becomes brighter when I wake up and there is still light at the end of the day. If you’re smart enough not to spend too many credit cards at Christmas, you can squeak throughout February without being limited to KD. And of course it’s my birthday at the end of the month.

Now in January there is a month to hate. January is sober like Dr. Jekyll for hellish Mr. Hyde in December. January is a pious Baptist preacher who raves about the wages of a congregation of hangover New Year celebrations and imagines the wood chopper scene together FargoOnly if the feet of the padre are still pointing upwards.

It’s also February – you know, Saturday starts – when I wonder why not everyone goes skiing. That being said, there are days when I wonder why someone is skiing. I know why I ski, but I’m not entirely sure how I got there. I’ve never participated in a more difficult, frustrating, expensive, uncomfortable, confusing, rewarding, life affirming, physically debilitating, potentially fatal sport, and frankly, I can’t think of anyone else who comes close to all these elements in one to merge an attractive package, the participants of which cover the period of human existence from very young to very old.

I know how I started. I was incited; More specifically, my bravery – stupidity – was mocked by my wife and sister. Instead of suffering days of outrage by listening to their chicken-like gurgles, I agreed to go skiing. I’m going to spare you the bloody details, except that when skiing for the first time, you should never wear smooth nylon rain pants so you don’t slide down the mountain without the slightest hope of self-control.

I know what attracted me. Adrenaline. I was already fixated on mountains, in the sight of which I grew up and spent an excessive amount of time hiking, climbing and hiking.

I also know that it was skiing and only skiing kept me healthy through a series of winters in Toronto. Winter in Toronto is torture. Untouched snow turns black mud within a few hours unless it is quickly covered with freezing rain, which is often the case. In any case, the city is starting to make Aleppo look pretty good.

When I started skiing, I sold the expensive lamp I bought to ward off seasonal mood disorders. I was looking forward to winter … even in Toronto. I stopped rummaging through holiday brochures to advertise beautiful, warm beaches. I felt sorry for those who were so stupid that they infected me.

Canadians on February beach vacation are pathetic, to be honest. They are easy to spot and glow in a pasty, iridescent white that is only slightly camouflaged by their purple sunburn on the first day. You drink too much. In the all-inclusive buffet, they usually come first, unless there are Americans there. And they look like they’re trying too hard to relax.

For many Canadians, a beach vacation is something like that. Two weeks before departure, they made a vain attempt not to worsen 60-70 hour weeks from the constant itching of a sunburn that was coming off. On the first day, grab a book or other distraction, sunscreen, towel, chair, and go to the beach / pool to relax. Relaxation consists first of all in twisting to apply sunscreen that is found to be slightly effective, and then trying to find a comfortable position to … lie in the sun.

After these hurdles have been overcome, the real outrage begins. If they don’t painfully notice it while squeezing themselves into their swimwear, early thoughts will turn to wistful claim that they haven’t spent a bit more time in the gym to watch the holiday rolls that are currently running over the tops of their swimsuits, tighten. On the grounds that all other Canadians look about the same, relax … for about 10 minutes. Then they begin to think about the work that has accumulated in their absence. You can truly hear the bumps of incoming email. They try not to think about them and try not to think that they will check them when they return to their room.

They get restless, maybe they walk along the beach just to be attacked by locals who sell handicrafts made in China. They take refuge in their books, order a cold beer and start over. They count the time until dinner and the inevitable gastrointestinal stress that follows.

In the meantime, her neighbors stormed the slopes. Adequate outerwear for skiing hangs in every Canadian wardrobe. It’s warm and voluminous, kind of like it. It hides what you would rather not show. And while skiing is significantly improved with a minimum of physical fitness, it’s a sport in which gravity exercises most of the heavyweight.

Of course, learning to ski / board is a frustrating, often painful process. But it’s incredibly easy to know how to move down the slope after this learning curve. Sure, your quads will complain, you can even breathe hard, but most of the energy that you use is used to keep you warm on the chair ride.

However, the brilliance of skiing is the feeling of being involved in all-encompassing, concentrated and strenuous physical activity. This feeling is of course enhanced when you’re in a breathtaking mountain setting: clean air, breathtaking landscapes, expansive spaces, adrenaline, and the fact that you can’t even start thinking about work as you slide down a mountain. The alchemical combination of all these real and imaginary things will make you think that not only are you a fine physical specimen, but you also deserve a great dinner and a rich dessert … despite the fact that you devoured a plate of nachos and two Jugs of beer for après.

After a week of skiing during the holidays, you will feel at home. Other than frostbite, you don’t need to see a dermatologist like your sunburned neighbor. They have wonderful lies to tell colleagues about exciting highlights that make lying on the beach seem pitiful in comparison. Doesn’t matter if they’re not true. Regardless of whether you have never ventured onto green slopes. You will not know.

And the pain it takes to go skiing for a week will be this: Winter will be something you look forward to and don’t hate. What more could a canuck ask for?

