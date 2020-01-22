advertisement

From top to bottom, there are amazing hairdressers who do the Lord’s work on our heads.

But I have also seen a disturbing trend from a new generation of “Instagram” stylists to give real professionals a bad name by doing things like raising prices for easy-to-work styles, by demanding that you come with an already washed and conditioned head and giving the worst unscientific advice on how to take care of our hair.

advertisement

But this one video circulating on Twitter took me above.

In her, Shay Thirsty (@touchedbythirsty), who claims to be a millionaire celebrity stylist, says with pride (and attitude) that you can’t make her do your braids if your natural hair is not blown and ironed flat. And if you have the audacity not to follow her rules, she will charge you an “inconvenience fee” of $ 25, IN addition to the additional cost of her blowing and ironing flat.

Oh, and the braids cost $ 300 and up.

Even worse, in the video, she is incredibly hostile about the state of the little girl’s natural hair right in front of the little girl, it’s actually heartbreaking. That, and since when has “layered” hair been a “disadvantage?”

Take a look at this nonsense that certified eyelash technology @Nayaxleire shared on Twitter after (@ high0ffmay) found the video:

I don’t understand why you

“Hairdresser” either charge additional fees, require women to style their hair or not to accept clients with a certain texture of hair … clearly, you should not do hair 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/z6Ql1A6dvk

– Naya 🤍 (@Nayaxleire) January 21, 2020

Have you all noticed HOW MANY passages of flat iron she put on this baby’s hair WITHOUT thermal protection, talking about how our hair can withstand everything … as if the heat damage n were not a real thing. That, and if you are actually a good hair braider, you don’t need super smooth hair to have super smooth braids.

Breath well? But all this? No.

You already know, Black Twitter got wind of this video and had words:

This “ hair stylist ” who berated this young girl for her natural hair texture during a braiding appointment then went over the same thin section of hair with a flat iron like 12 TIMES, the standing there while talking and recording …… wtf.

– Global Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) January 22, 2020

I would like a bitch to tell me to iron my hair flat for braids. u the new stylists are SICK.

– hood princess👸🏾 (@mishababy_) January 22, 2020

So she doesn’t have a license

No thermal protection offered

Hold this flat iron for long multiple passes, even if this baby’s hair was untangled and healthy

And I had no idea what she was talking about …

IT CANNOT BRAID HAIR!

– Noela Maina (@maina_noela) January 22, 2020

iono bout y’all but I get braids to avoid heating my hair so why would I iron my hair before I sit on someone’s chair? If you can’t braid, say so …

– LyLy (@LayLay_xoxo) January 22, 2020

I used to be the Baddest Braider and I never had to squeeze or flat iron not a lock of hair .. If you use healthy ointments, the hair shaft goes with the braid without fuzz .. these broad lack real skill and technique … please pic.twitter.com/n5baFI1dKA

– Nanasia (@ MelaninMotiv8er) January 22, 2020

Honestly, 4c hair shouldn’t be treated any worse due to its texture and you shouldn’t have to go through all of that just to get braids. Most importantly, with everything that black people experience with their hair – being kicked out of school, threatening their diploma and being fired – this is not what we should have to live with ours.

We all deserve much better than that.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever been told to iron your hair flat before braiding it?

RELATED NEWS:

The stylists demand that you come with freshly washed hair and I don’t agree

Why I gave up laying my edges

Here’s why it doesn’t matter that Kenya Moore wears wigs

21 photos

advertisement