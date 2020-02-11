advertisement

There is no question that the rental market is booming – Selfridges and Diane von Furstenberg launched new programs last week after numerous activities in the department store industry.

However, market watchers are divided – and skeptical – about shoes, even though the $ 1 billion online rental market for clothing is successful. There are many factors to consider, especially the care and hygiene of the shoes.

Farla Efros, President of HRC Retail Advisory, said she sees the attraction of renting clothes because it is easy to clean. But shoes are different for them. “I could see a market for high-end special occasion shoes for a day,” she said. Longer rentals don’t make sense, said Efros. “When retailers take this rental route, we think you’re just cannibalizing your core business,” she said.

For sneakerheads who always want the next new release or the next collaboration, a rental could make sense, said Melissa Gonzalez, CEO of the Lion’sque Group, especially considering the cost of some sneakers in demand.

“Are you sure you want to put your feet in someone else’s sneakers?” Efros asked.

Chiropodists indicate that hygienic and maintenance measures must be taken to ensure that customers interact well with the rented shoes so that the feet are not injured and bacteria and fungi are spread. Sweat, moisture and wear are cause for concern when shoes move from tenant to tenant, especially sneakers.

In general, the one-time wear of a high-end shoe should not be associated with many problems. “If the shoes are used as intended – on special occasions – and then sterilized with ultraviolet light, this makes sense,” explains Dr. Kieran Mahan, professor of podiatric surgery at the School of Podiatric Medicine at Temple University. “Ultraviolet light is effective in killing bacteria and is used in various industries.”

Foot health is a big concern for landlords.

CREDIT: Amazon

Kay Garcia, founder of Eternal Styles from Washington, DC, has around 50 high-end shoes that can be rented for a week. For example, on the Eternal Styles website, you can rent a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti suede boots for $ 45 and a pair of Christian Louboutin sandals for $ 156.

Garcia said that she and her employees, who employ fewer than five people, go to great lengths to sterilize and disinfect the shoes when they return with ultraviolet light. They also wipe every shoe with disinfectant. Garcia also protects the soles of the shoes with transparent, thin rubber protectors and sends the shoes to a shoeshine if necessary.

“Even from the shoes that have been hired a lot, they still look good,” said Garcia. “I don’t get any complaints about the quality or condition of the shoes.”

Shoes that have already run in and that stretch the leather can have mixed results for the consumer experience. “The fit of the shoe can also change depending on who has worn it before. In a way, shoes can already be broken in so that they don’t rub on toes or bony protrusions in the same way, but can also be broken in differently than your personal needs require, ”said Dr. Diane Koshimune, foot and ankle surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and spokesman for the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Dr. Mahan noted that there is probably a limit to how long a shoe can stay in the rental rotation. “The greater the wear on the shoe, the more the mechanical deformation of the shoe would impair its support for a person’s mechanics. How often the shoe is used before it is removed from the market is a factor, ”he said.

Will the rewards outweigh the risks?

David Swartz, an analyst at Morningstar, said it was only a matter of time before shoes would fit in the rental market, especially for more expensive shoes over $ 500. “A rental would make sense. It’s a lot of money [to spend], especially for shoes that could go out of style at any time, ”he said.

A major player is serious about rentals: Designer Brands Inc., parent company of DSW. “We are investigating the rental of footwear and ways to bring this service to life to meet customer expectations,” said Erin Kelly, vice president of innovation and initiatives at Designer Brands, in an email. “Differentiated experiences are important for our growth at DSW. We have tested repair services in selected markets and are currently expanding our successful nail pole test. “

DSW tests rental services.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The enormous growth in footwear will be due to many of these opaque, non-traditional retail sales methods, predicted Marshal Cohen, chief analyst for the NPD group. He found that men have been renting tuxedo dress shoes for decades.

Also, shoppers don’t consume as previous generations did, and don’t even remotely pretend to try, Cohen said. The millennial generation, he said, is determined to make no commitments – they no longer want to own and believe in sustainability. Renting, leasing or borrowing is a natural part of life.

“If you want to rent a shoe, you want people to know it is a designer shoe. If it doesn’t say it or if it’s not easy to see, people usually don’t want to rent a shoe,” said Garcia, a former wardrobe stylist.

For Lona Alia, who founded Style Lend in 2013 and now has a stock of around 500 shoes, clothing and accessories, it is important to give people access to different brands or styles than in their closets.

“Many of our customers already own Louboutins. You just want a change, ”said Alia. “They’re looking for another one. They don’t want to buy it for $ 1,000 when they can rent it for $ 80. It’s not so much about people who don’t want to buy it anymore. I think people will still own shoes This will only spice up your wardrobe on the days when you want to look different. “

Under the impression of a mediocre Christmas season for department stores, the department store sector is striving for rental and subscription services as a strategy to address consumers both online and in stores.

That’s why department stores are looking for “new ways to separate. They know that people shop online and they try to improve online shopping through stores. But then people have no reason to go to the stores. So you’re trying to put something else in stores, ”said Swartz.

In recent months, Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s have launched or renewed subscription and rental services. Lord & Taylor, owned by Le Tote, said in November that they were considering how to open a special occasion rental store and could further integrate and expand the namesake Le Tote subscription service in Lord & Taylor’s over-the-counter stores ,

“Our goal is that the inventory is at Lord & Taylor – whether in the store or on the website – and that it lives its life to the fullest. Before it needs to be removed, we take it and push it into the rental channel to offer the customer a much wider range and breathe new life into it, ”said Ruth Hartman, President of Lord & Taylor, to FN.

In September, Bloomingdale announced its own My List pricing subscription service for $ 149, while Nordstrom recently expanded the number of stores where customers can return Rent the Runway merchandise in stores. In a somewhat similar example, Kohls allows goods returned by Amazon to be returned at over 1,100 stores, ensuring brisk pedestrian traffic that moves the needle based on the sheer number of stores Kohls has, Swartz said.

At Nordstrom, the partnership with Rent the Runway fashion rental is finally expanded to 29 stores where subscribers can return Rent the Runway goods to branded drop boxes. Nordstrom assumes that subscribers will also make one or two impulse purchases in a store, according to Cohen.

However, Swartz is skeptical that partnering with Dropboxes in fewer than 30 stores has not yet had a significant impact on sales and profits. But it’s something new that Nordstrom can experiment with when the entire retail market is changing.

Nordstrom recently expanded its partnership with Rent the Runway.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

“They have loyal customers, a large online business and people trust the Nordstrom brand. You have a better situation than others, ”said Swartz. In addition, Nordstrom plans to design an exclusive product, Rent the Runway, and Nordstrom will also contribute to Rent the Runway Merchandise’s rental service. Rent the Runway has not returned requests for comments.

“Having the exclusive Nordstrom product is a huge plus for [Nordstrom] as they are now able to build this ever-growing relationship. Department stores lost loyalty and longevity when they became homogeneous, ”said Cohen.

Nordstrom said that differentiation is paramount. “We are constantly working to give our customers a sense of discovery with products and experiences that appeal to them. We are looking for ways to launch new brands and expand existing partnerships to differentiate our offerings for customers, ”wrote a Nordstrom spokesman in an email.

But Nordstrom and other department stores, as well as Rent the Runway, have decided not to, at least for the time being, engage in shoe rental. Will that change in the future? Stay tuned.

