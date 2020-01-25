advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for episode 303 of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”.)

Welp, the fans of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” have had almost the hoped-for “Riverdale” crossing since the Netflix series came on the market in October 2018 when Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) briefly left her hometown Greendale to go to the neighboring one City of Greendale to travel to Riverdale in episode 3 of season 3, which started on Friday.

She set out to tap a maple tree belonging to the Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) family to collect King Herod’s crown as part of her race with Caliban (Sam Corlett) to collect the Unholy Regalia.

But just because Sabrina physically transitioned to Riverdale doesn’t create a “Sabrina” – “Riverdale” crossover episode, as she didn’t interact with Archie (KJ Apa) or anyone else in the CW drama.

We know you’re disappointed, but Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who starred in both the Archieverse series and Archie Comics’ chief creative officer, tells TheWrap that he has his reasons – and still hasn’t given up to make a current album mash up.

“I think what (this scene) speaks is my deep desire for a real crossover,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap. “I also love Easter eggs and I love sly reference to the characters. So it’s funny when we tried to figure out where Herod’s crown might be hidden, how about Riverdale? For sure! And it could be in a maple tree. I think it’s more of a fun Easter egg than a fun meta-reference. “

Aguirre-Sacasa could not fail to slip into Sabrina and Ambroses (Chance Perdomo) deep fear of Riverdale as a terrible city – when they are dealing with hell and the literal devil.

“I love that,” he said with a laugh. “I love this Riverdale, everyone is afraid of Riverdale.”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, season 3, is now running on Netflix. Visit TheWrap to learn more about our interview with Aguirre-Sacasa throughout the weekend – after all eight episodes, of course.

