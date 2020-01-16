advertisement

Companies are under increasing pressure to raise controversial issues as a new generation of consumers, led by millennials, and Gen Zers continue to demand that they take a firm stance or take the risk of losing their businesses.

According to global communications company Edelman, around 76% of respondents said that CEOs should take the lead when change occurs, rather than waiting for the government to enforce it. This corresponds to an increase of 11 percentage points compared to the previous year’s survey. One of the main problems that respondents believe CEOs can have a significant impact on is equal pay (65% of respondents); Prejudice and discrimination (64%); Training for tomorrow’s jobs (64%); the environment (56%); and personal data (55%).

Among employees, 71% believe it is critical for CEOs to respond to challenging times, including industry issues, political events, or national crisis issues.

In August, the Business Roundtable, which included retail members like Macy, Target, and Walmart, announced an update to its corporate governance principles, which have served as a guide to corporate purpose for more than four decades.

More than 180 CEOs wrote a letter updating their corporate responsibility standard: Instead of relying solely on shareholder value, executives said they would do business for the benefit of all stakeholders – and not just make long-term profits for shareholders, but also act fairly with suppliers, invest in employees, support communities and create added value for customers.

The move emphasized the increasing impact of consumer values ​​on business decisions. In recent years alone, companies ranging from the sportswear giant Nike and canvas shoemaker Toms to nationwide chains like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have taken controversial positions and issued new guidelines focusing on weapon safety, diversity and inclusion. At times, especially in the case of Dick’s sporting goods, corporate changes were at a loss on revenue. (Dick’s sporting goods lost a lot of their sales last year due to the change in the firearms directive.)

Edelman interviewed more than 33,000 respondents online and offline between October 19 and November 16, 2018.

