advertisement

As great as the Toronto Maple Leafs are, rookie defender Rasmus Sandin could make them even bigger.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a high and low season. Under the former head coach Mike Babcock, it was mainly Downs. But since the Maple Leafs promoted Sheldon Keefe from his job as head coach of the Toronto Marlies, there have been far more ups and downs. On Monday January 13th, the team received some bad news. Morgan Rielly had to be absent for at least eight weeks. On the plus side, however, one remembered defender Rasmus Sandin, whom they had selected in the first round in the 2018 draft, in the NHL.

Maple Leafs fans should be happy about this. Sandin picked up a cup of coffee from the Leafs earlier in the season and had two assists in six games, averaging 12 minutes of shadow per game. This time he’s ready for a much bigger role. And the Leafs could have a place for him.

With Jake Muzzin, the Maple Leafs need someone to lead their second pairing. Sandin could be that guy. He has played an average of about 20 minutes per game in the AHL this season and has experienced a boom. In his first 65 AHL games he has 43 points (25 points last season, 18 points this season). Given the fact that he’s only 19, it’s hard not to be very impressed with Sandin.

advertisement

Babcock never fully trusted Sandin. He willingly gave Cody Ceci more playing time than he did. Sandin only saw the third pairing, and even then he was relatively protected from the competition. Keefe is someone who knows what Sandin can do, and he’s not afraid to trust him. In the AHL, he used the youth defender as one of his best defenders. Sandin has earned this trust and having Keefe as head coach should encourage Leafs fans.

Keefe will likely trust Sandin a bit more than most young players. He has worked with him before and has proven that he is not afraid to trust him. Sandin plays an impressive two-way game, although his offense is obviously his calling card.

This season in the AHL I noticed that Sandin was asked to play harder minutes against tougher competitors. Still, he blew me away. Sandin was the best player in the Marlies, and it is noteworthy that this is the case with a 19-year-old.

My only concern is how the Leafs can use what Sandin can do in the power game. He was a force to be reckoned with in the AHL, as he led the Marlies power game together with Timothy Liljegren. Leafs’ powerplay has clicked recently. So it will be interesting to see if Keefe can find some time for Sandin there and help him gain more confidence.

Next topic: Maple Leafs Top 10 Perspectives

Toronto’s defense is an undeniable question mark, but I’m confident Sandin could do a lot better. He is a surprisingly fast skater who makes good decisions and has proven himself in the best minutes in the AHL.

advertisement