Vandals ripped cabin doors, ripped a grab bar from the wall, broke a deactivated alarm and broke the door locks on Wigston’s public restrooms, which prompted councilors to consider closing them.

The disabled toilets at Willow Park have been closed since the last vandalism incident – 194 days ago. Since April 1, 2019, one or more city restrooms have been closed for 308 days due to anti-social behavior.

Oadby and Wigston Borough Council service delivery committee members will discuss the future of the washroom at a meeting tonight.

A report on the toilet blocks indicates that “continued investment is not profitable – especially in light of the current and future financial challenge facing the Council”.

There are four blocks in the city – Junction Road parking, Peace Memorial Park, Willow Park and Wigston Cemetery.

The report prepared for the advisers states: “Since April 1, 2019, the toilets have been vandalized four times.

“Managing this continuous service disruption is cumbersome and due to the value of the impacts, the board must pay for corrective measures from its own finances, as the cost is less than the board’s excess insurance – this is not is not a good use of the public money. ”

Over the past three years, the council has spent over £ 8,000 on reparations due to anti-social behavior and vandalism.

The “direct cost of the current provision of public services” is £ 26,000.

A breakdown of what the money is spent shows that personnel costs are £ 9,126, utilities, materials and testing cost £ 7,820, commercial rates cost £ 7,700 and repairs, so in 2019/20, so far, have totaled £ 1,645.

Estimates included in the document indicate that the cost is expected to reach more than £ 30,000 “after taking into account support, service and management costs”.

According to the officers, closing the toilets would save £ 21,000 a year. They add that “significant capital expenditure” of £ 28,000 would be required to keep the blocks open, in addition to normal operating costs.

Some £ 23,850 would be required to replace faulty and faulty vandal-proof washers and dryers. An additional £ 4,000 would be required for internal redecoration of the blocks.

A community restroom program is offered under the heading “alternative supply”.

The program would see the board pay local businesses to allow members of the public to use their toilets £ 500 a year, and then give them free advertising online and in its publications.

The downtown manager asked local businesses about the project in 2018, but only one in Wigston said he would be interested. According to the report, Tesco South Wigston said he was happy that people used his restroom without signing up for the program.

The counselors will discuss the options this evening.

.

