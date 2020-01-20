advertisement

If you are looking for a lot on a portable Bluetooth speaker, there is probably only one deal that you should even consider at the moment. It is Amazon’s sale on the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) Bluetooth portable speaker, which has a whopping 31,000 5-star ratings and is the best-selling portable speaker on Amazon for as long as we can remember. It is water resistant, it is compact, it sounds great and it has a great battery life. And it’s now on sale for just $ 21.99!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) was designed and built by Cambridge Sound Works in the US for clearer sound, accurate midtones, and clear treble from dual-precision acoustic stereo drivers.

IMPROVED BASS – The bass is improved by our patented passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further improve sound quality; the higher quality Crystal clear sound and remote functions

LOUDER VOLUME – The Volume Booster 10+ watts of power AMP pumps out more volume and plays music without distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) portable Bluetooth speakers the perfect speaker indoors or out

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) Bluetooth speakers up to 100 free feet from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 offers greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection.

IPX5 WATER-RESISTANT – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) is completely splash-proof, rain-resistant shower loudspeaker, great shower loudspeaker; with IPX5 certification, the speaker is resistant to soft water spray and splashing, but cannot be fully or partially submerged.

LONGER PLAYING TIME UNTIL 14 HOURS – Play from morning to evening; Built-in rechargeable battery can play for up to 14 hours at 2/3 volume; Lightweight only 10 oz, 5 “long, 2.8” high; Official OontZ Angle 3 carry bag available sold separately on Amazon.

AUX IN connection for connecting TVs and non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5 mm Line-In cable for the Perfect Line-In speaker; BUILT-IN microphone for personal hands-free speaker via mobile phone or iPhone; INCLUDING Micro USB charging cable.

