ABC seems to have figured out that it’s not the host or the broadcast date, but the films that make an Oscar show successful.

At the presentations of the Television Critics Association, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke confirmed what we had already recognized as true: there will be no Oscar host again this year. The clock was ticking – the academy’s election ended on January 7 for the nominations to be announced on January 13. The Oscar show will go live on February 9th earlier than ever Academy, the show will be broadcast. “Now let me confirm it with the academy,” said Burke, “that there won’t be a traditional host this year.”

ABC had put considerable pressure on the academy to make major changes after several years of bleak reviews, reaching an all-time low of 26.54 million in 2018 and a value of 6.8 in the adult age group between 18 and 49 years. Some members of the Academy’s Board of Governors believed that the postponement of the Oscar date could force some prize givers to put their dates on hold. That was magical thinking. Of course, that didn’t happen, and the industry is experiencing an accelerated, congested award phase that will hopefully never be repeated, since voters don’t have the time to watch so many films and cinema-goers don’t have the slightest chance of making nominations for box office bump n theater.

Actually, ratings for the hostless Oscar shows increased last year as the contested films were both popular and global, from Marvel’s “Black Panther” to “A Star is Born”. The 2019 Academy Awards, which on average awarded the “Green Book” with Best Picture, were successful Almost 30 million viewers, an increase of 11.5% over the previous year, achieved a rating of 7.7 among the 18-49 adults, an increase of 13%. The Academy will return to the usual exhibition dates from the end of February in the next few years.

Even though it is entirely possible that the academy cannot find an ideal host – many hosts have been mercilessly criticized by Chris Rock to Seth MacFarlane – Burke explained the decision: “We expect more commercial nominations. Our goal is to present a show that is as entertaining as possible, and the producers have already put together a plan for very entertaining television. “

ABC doesn’t have to worry this year as the films competing for Oscars, the global hits “Joker”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Parasite” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” as well as the Netflix juggernaut “The Irishman.” “And” The Irishman “include. Marital history. “

Burke had already indicated that a hostless Oscar with ABC was fine. The 2020 ceremony will be produced by rookie Oscar producers Lynette Howell Taylor (“A Star is Born”) and Stephanie Allain (“Beyond the Lights”). The academy hired Kevin Hart last year to host, but the comedian retreated under fire to produce controversial anti-gay tweets. As early as 2011, Brett Ratner resigned as a producer after making homophobic statements, followed by his host Eddie Murphy, who was replaced by Billy Crystal.

Recent awards, such as Fox’s Emmy Awards 2019, have been hostless without incident.

