Ollie Williams left Love Island 2020 villa after only three days.

He left the series after claiming that he “still loves someone else”.

A Love Island spokesperson announced yesterday afternoon: “Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.”

The release of Ollie will be played in the episode of Wednesday evening.

“This is probably the most difficult decision I have ever made,” he told the other Islanders.

At the Beach Hut, Ollie explained his decision: “I have to be honest with myself and with everyone, that I always love someone else …

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be a mistake for me to ignore these feelings.

“At the end of the day, it’s Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I continued something with Paige, or any other girl who could enter the villa, it wouldn’t be fair to them . “

The appearance of Ollie in the series had caused controversy even before the launch party, after tabloids had revealed photos which would show him posing with dead animals killed in Africa.

A petition launched by angry Love Island fans asking that Ollie be removed from the show received more than 35,000 signatures at the time of writing.

A Love Island spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Ollie was not made aware of the stories before making his decision to leave.

“He was not informed, while he was in the villa, of the press articles circulating around him,” they said. “As with all Islanders, since leaving the villa, he has now been informed of what has been written and said about it as part of our due diligence.

“We will support Ollie as he leaves the villa.”

In response to the photos, a source close to Ollie said previously: “It is categorically false to suggest that Ollie is involved in sport hunting.

“Ollie is a passionate environmentalist and has worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

“Conservation is crucial to the survival of the animals and as part of this work, Ollie was involved in the slaughter of sick animals that threatened the health of the herd.

“There is a very big and important difference between the trophy hunt and the conversation work in which Ollie has already participated.

“At no time did Ollie organize or book someone to go to Africa to shoot game.”

Ollie was one of ten new Islanders who joined the first winter series on Sunday evening alongside Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge Paige Turley, Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Connor Durman and Callum Jones

After the first coupling – with Ollie in partnership with Paige – two new girls arrived as twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale entered the villa.

In Monday’s episode, they had the first choice of who to couple with, ultimately leaving two other unmarried and vulnerable girls.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

You can watch full episodes online via ITV Hub.

