The Dolphins beginner has improved a lot since the middle of the season, but his fun, positive energy is relentless and consistent

DAVIE – When Christian Wilkins was a chubby or fat 8-year-old soccer player – that’s his words and that’s his story – he ran onto the field to celebrate a touchdown.

Wilkins played defense. But his team met and so he shot onto the field and celebrated with his friends. And he’s been doing it ever since.

“I’ve always enjoyed seeing my teammates succeed,” said Wilkins this week. “Celebrating with them is part of being a good team-mate. It’s part of creating positive, fun energy. I enjoy it.”

It is 16 years later and Wilkins is a first choice for the Miami Dolphins. And so much attention was paid to how many duels he has (more than any other rookie defensive lineman, 53) and how many sacks he has (2) that it took Wilkins a while to get right after each rush or passing touchdown begin to.

“It’s not just touchdowns,” said Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. “They are also field goals and extra points. It is always good to have a man on your team who is enthusiastic about every single game. Especially when it is worth an extra point.”

One of the most memorable photos this season is how Wilkins lifted Sanders up shortly after Sanders caught a Punter Matt Haack touchdown pass on a fake that Wilkins was a legitimate recipient of.

“I have a lot of photos of Christians who are interested in me,” Sanders said with a smile.

Wilkins makes everyone around him smile, which is part of his charm, and we’ll examine all of this a little later.

When Sanders touched down, Wilkins was actually on the field. The most stunning aspect of Wilkins’ celebrations is how much ground he covers (he’s 6-foot-4, 315 pounds) when, after a long score, to meet his teammates in an end zone, more than 50 meters from the sidelines away races.

A look back at the tape from an upset of the Eagles shows Wilkins’ remarkable vigilance and speed after a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to DeVante Parker.

How is it possible that a defensive duel on the Miami sideline was the third player in the celebratory crowd (behind Allen Hurns and Mike Gesicki) after a game that lasted 43 meters?

“As we move the ball, move the chains, and get within range of the field, I’m getting ready,” said Wilkins. “I take my coaching points from the coaches or whatever and then the excitement builds up slowly. If we don’t score or something happens, then I want to say, “Oh …” If I score, I’m definitely very excited and happy. “

Under normal circumstances, Parker should have been surprised to find a number 94 jersey jumping around in the end zone, but he wasn’t.

“Whenever we hit,” said Parker, who has nine touchdowns. ”It makes us all happy. He doesn’t have to do that. But that’s just the way it is. It is built that way. “

Wilkins is a relentless bundle of positive energy and enthusiasm. He’s the kind of player with the kind of personality that’s contagious.

So, yes, Wilkins flew into the party and jumped on Albert Wilson’s back when he opened the scoring in Pittsburgh when the recipient tried to organize a group photo. And Wilkins patted rookie Preston Williams after the first touchdown when the Jets lost on the helmet.

And yes, there was Wilkins, who put his left hand in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s chest and lifted the quarterback off the floor after suffering a scratchy touchdown during a win in Indianapolis. In a classic moment, Fitzpatrick’s chin guard was slipped over his beard and directly under his nose as the veterans’ eyes widened.

That was Wilkin’s favorite celebration this season.

“It was such a good game,” said Wilkins. “Typical Fitz. FitzMagical do things. It was much fun. I always joke with him about how he makes the face. As he does, the big eyes stand something like that. I remember starting and trying to make a face. I tried to imitate him, but I couldn’t do it as well as he could. “

Dolphins trainer Brian Flores is a generally serious guy. The same goes for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, especially when he trains football.

But both coaches can’t help but get involved in everything that Wilkins brings with it. It’s just that partying is part of this package.

“He is selfless, he understands the different roles and how important the role of every man is,” said Flores. “He is selfless. He is a team type and I think we have so many people on this team that really do the hard work that everyone in this locker room does every week, every training session, every meeting appreciate. And I think he should celebrate it. “

Graham said it took a while to get used to it, but he’s on board. Increasing Wilkins’ effectiveness in the second half of his rookie season doesn’t hurt.

Wilkins was the 13th choice in the last NFL draft, and there is no denying that he had a slow start. It was an adaptation to the professional game and a new team and scheme.

“Even when I watched a week 1 and week 2 video, it looked like I was playing Baltimore, the patriots. I wonder who this guy is?” Said Wilkins. “Or as in the previous season:” Gosh, that’s just a bad ball. “When I see myself for the last three or four weeks in the off-season, it’s like:” OK, I can recognize myself. “

Graham was constantly playing with Wilkins to keep his hands in front of his eyes, and Flores was in his ear to ensure the cushion was at the correct height. News has started to spread and a look at the tape shows that it is penetrating more and more and destroying more and more blocks.

This week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick Wilkins has complimented him, who will return home to the Patriots in his native Massachusetts on Sunday’s season finale game. Belichick said Wilkins was tall, versatile, and athletic, and mentioned Wilkins’ touchdown catch as a full back last week, though not his celebrations.

Wilkins sees much bigger things in front of him, for the franchise and himself.

“I always have the highest expectations and requirements and I adhere to the highest possible standard,” said Wilkins. “In my eyes, I don’t think I had a great rookie season. But I got better every week. “

Wilkins is one of the few building blocks for a franchise that is at the beginning of an extreme makeover. His position as a trainer at Miami, Marion Hobby, also trained him at Clemson.

One of the things Hobby Dolphins players warned about was that early in the morning Wilkins would start meeting with the optimistic tone of someone who’s been awake for four hours: “Hey, what’s up, boys?”

The energy. The good mood. The consistent, relentless, happy approach – even if his team was 0-7 – is invaluable if it is not on a statistics sheet.

It is doubtful whether players have been warned about Wilkins’ celebration habit, but they find it lovely.

“Having him outside is cool,” said Mike Gesicki, who was offered a unique end-zone handshake by Wilkins after one of his two touchdowns last Sunday. “It’s funny. It’s fun. A lot of positive energy. I’m glad that he’s on our team.”

Gesicki was skipped by Wilkins. And it was lifted up by Wilkins like Superman. Not a bad way to celebrate your first three NFL touchdowns.

Wilkins is grateful that Flores allows him to be himself.

“We have a good, strong professional relationship,” said Wilkins. “He realizes that he is a very straightforward, no-nonsense type, and realizes and realizes that I am fun-loving, but don’t be confused that I am not in my business. But I love and enjoy playing the game. I love the live. I love to have fun. That’s why I feel that he respects the energy and all the good positive things that I’m trying to bring the team closer to. “

