A consortium of buyers – including mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners and Authentic Brands Group – is on the verge of entering into a Forever 21 contract that filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Together, Simon and Brookfield Forever are 21’s largest landlords, offering $ 81.1 million to save the once $ 4 billion empire. (The brand management company ABG owns various license rights for apparel, athletics and entertainment, including the recently liquidated Barneys New York.) According to bankruptcy experts, the mall owners’ offer to buy for the fast fashion retailer suggests that Simon and Brookfield are desperate forever 21 Retain as anchor tenant to avoid vacancies in their shopping centers that could result in other retailers charging lower rents or terminating their lease.

“I think it’s an indication of how harsh the retail environment where (Simon and Brookfield) are stalking horse bidders,” said Eric Snyder, partner at Wilk overseas and chairman of the company’s bankruptcy department. “There are no hedge funds or major retailers interested in buying the company’s goodwill. Inventory is one thing, but this is really about the name of the brand … They are the only buyers who are trying to keep it going as this affects the rest of their business. “

Jon Pasternak, bankruptcy partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, also agreed. “Simon and Brookfield obviously have a keen interest that they don’t end up with hundreds of dark shops,” he said. “It is an investment they are making in the hope that these businesses can hold their own.”

In 2016, Simon went a similar way by partnering with the owner of General Growth Properties, which is now owned by Brookfield, to save Aeropostale from liquidation. At that time, the landlords had more than 200 of the Aeropostale shops in their entire portfolio.

In a profit forecast on Tuesday, David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, compared the two retailers and added that Forever 21 like Aeropostale “offers a very interesting opportunity to reposition.”

Amid falling sales and declining pedestrian traffic, California-based Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy in the fall, with the intent to restructure and focus on the profitable core of its operations. FN learned in November that Forever wanted to close 21,111 domestic stores, but continued to open its outposts in Mexico and Latin America.

On Tuesday, a judge approved the retailer’s proposal to name the three companies – Simon and Brookfield and ABG – as stalking horse bidders. Other parties have until the end of the day to make counter offers. (If a higher bid is placed, Forever 21 will hold an auction on February 10th.)

“The attractive thing for the bankruptcy judge was that the deal should save at least some jobs and open stores, which benefits employees and landlords, and may allow current providers to offset their losses,” said Pasternak. “At least they have the hope that they won’t give up the retail model entirely.”

Pasternak compared Forever 21’s predicament to that of Barneys, which opened a new chapter with the acquisition of intellectual property by ABG in November. In the past few months, the retailer has closed its seven existing stores, including 660 Madison Avenue, and is selling goods until the end of February.

“With Forever 21, we could have experienced a total shutdown that could impact the economy and the value of commercial real estate and all sorts of sectors involved in fashion retail,” he said.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 by the South Korean couple Do Won Chang and Jin Sook Chang and has been privately owned for decades. With changing preferences of target customers, who are increasingly turning to e-commerce for fashion, however, she joined a rapidly growing list of retailers who applied for Chapter 11 protection to restructure and move forward.

“This was more about the retail risks compared to the Internet and the inability (Forever 21) to keep up with fashion,” said Snyder. “Forever 21 stands for retail. It is a very competitive environment in a very difficult time for retailers – they have been slow to keep up with the times and that has killed them. “

