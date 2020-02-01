advertisement

Former Love Island competitors overturned details of life in the villa on Saturday evening.

Many wonder why Love island does not broadcast an episode on Saturday evening.

Thanks to Kem Cetinay, who won the show in 2017 with Amber Davies, now we know it!

He revealed everything about what happens on the weekends when the series is not airing.

Love Island broadcasts weekday evenings on ITV2 and Sunday evenings, but takes leave on Saturdays.

And Kem explained why Love Island is not Saturday night, telling ITV This Morning: “People are going crazy on Twitter to find out why it’s not Saturday but I know why.

“Most people don’t know it, but the islanders get a weekly day off.”

Speaking of his own summer series, he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “Normally, we go to the beach and relax. There are no microphones.

“So what happens is that when you remove the microphone, you are not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show or the couples, you have to talk about life at home and things.

“And you’re being watched by an eagle hawk, by the producers because they don’t want you to talk about what’s going on.”

Kem continued: “You can all sit down and chat but they are careful what you are talking about, there is someone looking at you like a hawk.”

“What happens is that it gives them a day to clean the whole villa … It’s more a day off from all the intense games and dates, to decide who you like and dislike and to flirt with the girls of course. “

Recently, Love Islander, Lucie Donlan, also revealed in 2019: “Every two or three weeks, we would have nails, hair, that sort of thing. And we would also have a Maccies.

“Being there that long, the nights are very long and nobody can see how long they are, so you need a little day and a little bit of cold.”

Meanwhile, Kem also said how many American lovers only discover that they enter the villa at the last minute.

“They bring more than the original cast. They change it every day,” he said.

Recalling his own series, Kem shared: “Amber was not supposed to come in and they changed it at the last minute. They will decide while you are there who is suitable at that time.

“I knew [I was going to the show] very early. I knew eight weeks before the show started. I was training and dieting.

“Chris [Hughes] said he saw the first show with me and took off the next day. He had no idea.”

Love Island continues every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

While Saturday evening is not a regular episode, it broadcasts a recap program “ Unseen Bits ”.

