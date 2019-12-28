advertisement

Ruling European champions Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move by highly-rated Fiorentina wing Federica Fiesta, who was a regular fixture for the Italian national team.

Liverpool’s interest in Federico Kiesa has been confirmed by the well-known Italian transfer media “La Nazione”, which has revealed that the Reds are in strong competition for the signing of a number of Italian teams.

Italian Serie A giants Milan and Juventus are both interested in the Fiorentina striker.

advertisement

Since the report was released by La Nazion, Liverpool have signed a striker with Japanese international Takimi Minamino, who is on the wages of Austrian Bundesliga champion Red Bull Salzburg.

The player will join Liverpool in January transfer from Red Bull Salzburg after the Reds activated his £ 7.25 million release clause in connection with his contract with the Austrian champions.

Federica Fiesta has scored three goals in 15 league appearances against Fiorentina this season as the club continue to struggle at the bottom of the Italian Serie A table.

The Italian striker has five assists in all competitions this season.

He has 22 goals for the Italian national team.

According to the4thofficial.net, Liverpool are set to sign Federico Kieza as a potential replacement for Adam Lalana, whose contract expires next summer.

Chiesa is also a versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder and as an attacker.

advertisement