Many Barca fans will clash as they wake up this morning.

Listening to Leo Messi leave Eric Abidal outside to dry is pretty inattentive to say the least. What’s interesting is how supporters have been quick to side with Leo and blame the current board for appointing Abidal.

Many will have forgotten, or just don’t know, that Abi was also Joan Laporta’s choice as sports director, he was the one who won the 2015 election.

Clearly, then, the Frenchman was seen as a safe pair of hands in that role.

Yes, for the balance in this particular argument, it is worth saying that Abidal has not been the success I am sure we all hoped he would be.

It seems that a line has been drawn in the sand for those who still love Abi the player and cancer survivor, but have their heads in their hands when they think of Abi as the sports director.

Without covering the old ground that we are already aware of, it is enough to say that he has made mistakes, and he will admit the same.

However, it is wrong for any captain of a club, at least all the best in the world at both points, to come out publicly and basically throw the warranty on a member of the technical department.

While I’m not saying Leo isn’t right in his opinion, which naturally carries more weight than most in that dressing room, every time we hear, from almost every football club when there is a dispute, that things will, and should get on, deal with the house.

It has long been considered, as much by supporters as anyone, that the team has not been “so.” That their sharpness and advantage are gone.

So everyone on Barça Twitter has been complaining for years that players aren’t working hard enough, but now that Abidal has said so openly and was attacked by Messi, everyone on Barça Twitter says Abi is “sold” and is a ” doll “. of the board …

– ᑳ arçalεv (@Barsalev) February 4, 2020

Ernesto Valverde was always the skeleton and the one to blame.

Yes, he has to take a lot of blame for the collapses against Rome and Liverpool, and for implementing a style of football that went against the grain, but the players have to come forward – and that includes Messi.

He is not beyond reproach or criticism.

When Abidal was interviewed, he gave his honest opinion, which, again, had to be said behind closed doors and directly to those to whom he referred.

What’s worse is the damage done to Abidal’s relationship with his former teammates. What happened in the last few hours saddens me. I want to remind this guy in another light pic.twitter.com/P2z5uRg0Dm

– adil (@ Barca19stats) February 4, 2020

But in dealing with the failure, the exact thing Messi had to do was talk to Abi and President Bartomeu privately, and to strongly air his grievances there if he felt it necessary.

In opening up another worm wrestler at a time when Barca can’t afford such negative publicity, Messi has actually done far more harm than good.

And that’s not a great look either.

