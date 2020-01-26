advertisement

A key route for patients and their loved ones visiting the Royal Leicester Infirmary has been done in one direction.

A temporary system was put in place during the work on the Kensington building of the hospital.

advertisement

Jarrom Street has been reduced to one lane throughout the work, which should continue until December.

Construction is underway for the building that will house the East Midlands Congenital Heart Center when it moves from Glenfield Hospital next year.

Longer term plans will see the Kensington building transformed into a stand-alone children’s hospital. Maternity services will be transferred to a purpose-built women’s hospital near the new adult emergency department.

Jarrom Street will be reduced to one lane during construction.

Motorists often queue up on the road to access the main hospital parking lot on Havelock Street.

Friday afternoon, parking lines spanned the John Peel pub on Jarrom Street.

New parking has been included in the £ 450m renovation plans for Leicester hospitals. No site for additional space has yet been revealed.

Leicester hospital social media channels released an update earlier this week which said, “Jarrom Street near the LRI will become one-lane traffic as you drive into the hospital parking lot.

Cars lining up on Jarrom Street

“Traffic on the street will have to follow a short diversion.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Consultation on the trust’s plans to transform its hospitals is expected to begin in April. Health bosses are also planning to build more parking on the Glenfield Hospital site.

.

advertisement