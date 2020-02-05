advertisement

Jeff Bezos owns a little less from Amazon.com today than last week.

The founder and CEO of the e-commerce giant unloaded more than $ 1.8 billion of Amazon stock last week, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Submissions show that the sale started on January 31 and continued until February 3, with a total of 905,456 shares ($ 1.84 billion) sold.

Bezos had previously generated similar sales and dumped nearly $ 3 billion in July and August 2019. He announced that he would sell approximately $ 1 billion in shares annually to raise cash to support his space company Blue Origin.

“The only way to use this financial resource is to convert my Amazon profits to space,” he said in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner in 2018. “Blue Origin is expensive enough to earn this fortune.”

The mogul currently owns approximately 12% of Amazon or 56.6 million shares. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $ 127 billion. Most of Bezos’ money is tied up in Amazon holdings.

The entrepreneur’s most recent sale comes after Amazon released a fourth-quarter blockbuster earnings report last week, exceeding analyst expectations with sales up 21% year over year. The e-tailer reported earnings per share of $ 6.47, well behind expert bets of $ 4.03. For the first quarter of the new fiscal year, Amazon expects sales of between $ 69 billion and $ 73 billion. The strong report rocketed the company’s stock price. Market capitalization rose to $ 1 trillion on Thursday.

