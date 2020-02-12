The British retail giant JD Sports is in the crosshairs of the country’s competition keeper for the takeover of the fighting shoe chain in 2019.

The competition and market surveillance authority claims that the deal “significantly reduces competition at the national level” and may force JD Sports to sell the business if nothing else can be proven.

“We are currently concerned that buyers could lose after the merger, for example, with fewer discounts and less choice in stores and online,” said Kip Meek, chairman of the group that led the investigation.

He added that the size and growth of the sports footwear market in the UK prompted the group to review its business. “This could particularly affect younger customers and students who shop at JD Sports and Footasylum.”

JD Sports chairman Peter Cowgill dismissed these claims by describing the CMA’s results as “fundamentally flawed” and saying the preliminary decision “shows an alarming extent of our market’s complete misunderstanding given the six-month review.”

The £ 90.1 million ($ 119.25 million) acquisition last year came after a year of earnings slump and traffic decline for Footasylum. According to the findings of the CMA, the company today only has a market share of 5%. For JD Sports, the UK’s largest sports retailer, the chain represents a fraction of the group’s overall business: For the year to January 2020, it is estimated that Footasylum will contribute less than 2% of total profit.

Aside from the size of the business, analysts also point to the growing competition from direct-to-consumer channels, in which brands like Nike and Adidas continue to invest heavily, and the fact that consumers can easily choose to shop elsewhere when retailers like JD Sports and Footasylum raise prices or save on service.

The CMA has again shown that it does not know how the markets work. The problem is that for the CMA, everything is based on the theory that the more players there are, the more competition there is and the better everything is for consumers. https://t.co/ec9Rz38dTA

– Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail), February 12, 2020

“Neither I nor an experienced industry analyst would recognize the competitive landscape described by the CMA,” said Cowgill. “Just take a stroll down one of the UK’s main streets or search for Nike or Adidas coaches on Google and see for yourself how competitive this market really is.”

“We cannot understand how the CMA concludes that Nike and Adidas will not be much stronger competitors in the market in the next few years,” he added.

The CMA has prevented retailers from taking measures to integrate businesses until their final decision is made. It has set a deadline of February 25 for possible remedial action and asks for comments on its preliminary findings by March 3. The new deadline for your final report on the proposed acquisition is May 11.