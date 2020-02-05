advertisement

Many believe that there is no “great” college basketball team this season, but the evidence suggests one team could do it: Kansas basketball.

Is there a single “great” college basketball team this season? If you ask a group of college basketball fans, the majority will likely answer “No”. Given the changes in the AP poll this season, it’s hard to blame them.

(Credit to KenPom for Statistics)

However, in the most recent poll at number 3, there is a team that is the “big” team everyone is looking for: the Kansas Jayhawks. Bill Self’s group might not be able to keep up with the elite of past seasons, but there is evidence to suggest that they are at least in the stadium.

And even if, for example, last season’s Kansas fell short of Virginia, there is evidence that the Jayhawks have an even greater gap between them and the rest of college basketball.

The 30 Plus Club

When you look at KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metrics, the best teams tend to hover in their high twenties and occasionally exceed the 30.0 mark. This season, Kansas is currently the only team that is a member of the “30-Plus Club” (Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke, Michigan State last season). Only one team, Duke, is relatively close behind them and is in the range of 27.5 to 30.0.

(Note: Kansas fell ONLY below 30.0 after a 69:58 victory over Texas (29.96) in a rather bad time for this article. For the purposes of this article, we will act as if Kansas had a team with over 30 players would be.)).

The following table shows the number of teams in each KenPom efficiency range over the past 11 seasons. If the season ended today, it would be the only year with 1) only one team over 30 AND 2) only one team in the range of 27.5 to 30.0. This suggests that there is a significant gap between Kansas and the rest of the top group in college basketball.

The graphic also supports the idea that college basketball as a whole is “down” this season. The number of teams with an efficiency of more than 20.0 (14) is lower than in the last ten seasons.

If you look at the specific efficiency gap between Kansas and Team No. 3 (Baylor) and Team No. 5 (Gonzaga), the Jayhawks keep up with top teams from previous seasons (gap between No. 1 and No. 3 below average , Gap between # 1 and # 5 above average).

But is Kansas really that good in a vacuum, or do they just benefit from playing in a “low season”? The over 30 club members speak for being so good. In the past 18 seasons there have only been 29 teams with more than 30 players (1.61 per season). 72% reached the Elite Eight, 45% the Final Four (not a bad record).

It’s worth noting that Kansas is currently the worst performing among the 29 teams, but the fact that it has even crossed that threshold is intrinsically impressive.

Preseason AP poll

There’s no perfect strategy when it comes to completing a tournament stage, but the pre-season AP poll has proven to be meaningful. (see here, here, here). It is perhaps not surprising that AP Poll achieved particularly good tournament results both in the pre-season and in the final of the regular season.

First, consider the 85 teams that ranked in the top 5 in the last regular season of the AP survey (back to 2002-03). 58.9% of these squads rose to at least the Elite 8 while 32.9% reached at least the final 4 (including 7 of the last 17 national champions).

Next, consider the 60 teams in the same period that finished with a ranking of <= 5 for the average season preparation and the final of the regular season. For example, a team that was fourth in the pre-season and fifth in the last regular season poll would have an “average ranking” of 4.5 (a qualification).

Among these teams, 78.3% advanced to at least the Elite 8 while 41.7% reached at least the final 4 (including 11 of the last 17 national champions). Not bad what?

If you use the pre-season and the latest AP surveys, there are currently three teams with an average of <= 5: Kansas (3) Gonzaga (5) and Louisville (5). This is another feather in the cap of the Jayhawks.

Kansas is possibly the only team in the country with a top 10 offensive and a top defensive per KenPom. As already mentioned, the survey factors “30-Plus” and “preseason” also help with their cause.

But what about the “eye test”? Does Kansas Really Look Like a Super Elite Team? Maybe not, but when it comes to discussing whether there is a “great” team in college basketball, the Jayhawks definitely deserve a lot more attention.

