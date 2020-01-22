advertisement

Exclusive: Zeitlin was the breakout story of 2012, an Oscar nominee with a vision. His next ambitious fairy tale would devour the rest of the decade. That’s why it took so long.

Benh Zeitlin would always take his time. Seven years ago, his stunning first feature film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” became the breakout story of the year. He premiered at the Sundance Film Festival with Raves and a Grand Jury Prize. The company achieved its first distribution success with Fox Searchlight and a first-look deal for its director, who eventually received an Oscar nomination. The success was unusual, considering that the dream project of Zeitlin and his New Orleans-based Court 13 collective was realized with little money and non-professional actors, mostly children. However, the next step in its history was even more unconventional.

After the excitement about “Beasts” subsided, Zeitlin immediately went back to work and only really stopped a few months ago. At this year’s Sundance he will finally premiere “Wendy”, a free-running, ethereal revision of “Peter Pan” with a cast of energetic children who make their acting debut. Taken at the base of an active volcano in the Caribbean in 2017 with its usual team of collaborators – as well as side trips to Mexican caves and train tracks in Louisiana – “Wendy” again combines haunting and impressive rhythms to convey a child’s view of the world , The vision is so in tune with “beasts” that it could have arisen immediately afterwards. Why wasn’t it like this?

The answer has a lot to do with Zeitlin’s meticulous approach, which requires patience and experimentation without being a burden on the bank since it was presented to the studio from the start. While no one could have predicted the timing, Zeitlin has never really strayed from the course. “We never had tough appointments,” he said in an interview earlier this month. “It was definitely a struggle to keep this process going. But it was an absolute necessity. “

In the following years, Fox Searchlight dropped the “Fox” in its name, and Zeitlin developed from a fresh-faced outsider in the late 20s to an elusive writer who was close to 40. “Wendy” takes him back to where it all started.

“I was at Sundance when I realized that everything would change,” said Zeitlin, thinking about the aftermath of the premiere of “Beasts”. Born in New York, he had established himself well in the Louisiana film community and was considering returning to smaller projects after the swampy “Beasts” production took up so much of his life. However, Searchlight’s sudden support changed his perspective. He thought back to his childhood in Queens when he and his sister Eliza were obsessed with the “Peter Pan” saga and how they developed ideas for their own adaptation. “I had this conversation with my sister and my producers,” said Zeitlin, “where I told them,” We have to skip these other films. This is our moment to do “Wendy”. “

Fox Searchlight

Beasts had a budget of $ 1.8 million, a $ 23 million profit, and four Oscar nominations, including one for the eight-year discovery, Quvenzhané Wallis, the youngest nominee in history. When the hysteria subsided, Zeitlin started many years of production and post-production, which made his “beasts” approach look tiny. In “Beasts” and earlier Court 13 projects such as the similarly expressionist short film “Glory at Sea”, Zeitlin developed a penchant for digging into picturesque surroundings and worked with locals to combine documentary realism with lyrical expansions. “Wendy” gave him the opportunity to do this in the studio while his team was forced to face its own Peter Pan complex.

“Benh is forcing you to think differently as a producer,” said Paul Mezey, who was executive producer at Beasts, before taking on a larger role in the new project. “We all grow up personally, so when you make films, think about how you approach the world with curiosity and wonder as we age and take responsibility in adulthood.”

Whenever an artist disappears from the scene, there are rumors. Ask for Zeitlin and no “Apocalypse Now” horror stories take shape. Zeitlin did not retire temporarily like Terrence Malick or hunted windmills that resembled Terry Gilliam’s Don Quixote saga for 30 years. After “Beasts,” Zeitlin had no time or interest in auditioning for franchise gigs or imagining Hollywood-A-Listern.

“Benh never thought of an alternative method of filmmaking,” said Dan Janvey, one of Zeitlin’s long-serving staff at Court 13. “There was no transition period when he changed the way he worked on films. He didn’t attend studio meetings and didn’t work with professional actors, I think because we were all dealing with “beasts” it was a remarkably efficient conversation to go to the studio and say, “That’s exactly what we know how we’re going to embark on this adventure . “

Of course, Zeitlin saw potential in larger resources. “I thought we could actually do something bigger, but still guerrilla style,” he said. “We had the chance to really dictate an unprecedented process and to maximize the principles that exist for” Beasts “.” Even so, he wasn’t quite ready for the pressure involved. “Basically, I’ve done art projects all my life and there is a utopian feeling of being in a never land,” he said, referring to “Wendy’s” topics, and not for the last time. “I was in a place where only adventure and creativity are important.” After “Beasts” Zeitlin was faced with questions about his next step from all directions. “It’s just a different feeling,” he said. “We have gone through this several times, but nobody was interested in it yet.”

Fox Searchlight images

After Zeitlin decided to direct Wendy next, he waited for Beasts to hit theaters in June 2012 to introduce the concept to Searchlight executives. He emphasized the loose production schedule that made “Beasts” flourish. “The expectation was, to some extent, what happened,” said Matthew Greenfield, President of Production at Searchlight. “It should be a creative exploration and take the time this process took.”

Zeitlin promoted Beasts for a year before going into a complex research phase to familiarize himself with the Caribbean islands, to do casting and to write new texts based on his familiarity with the background of the next four years , The 60-day shoot took place temporarily between February and November 2017; Zeitlin has reconfigured the story in post-production over the next two years when one editor replaced the other. In October 2019, Searchlight finally announced the theatrical release on February 28. “Our rule is that we don’t date our films until they’re pretty much done,” said Greenfield. “Every film is on a different timeline.” He giggled. “Benh is obviously a more extreme version of it.”

Nevertheless, most studios prefer a certain return on investment. “Beasts” was made with a grant from New York’s nonprofit Cinereach, while the paychecks for “Wendy” came from a business unit that had bottom line concerns. Here the court 13 ethos has proven useful. While the film team refused to comment on the budget for “Wendy,” production-related sources estimated the budget to be a little over $ 6 million, which is significantly less than many mid-level studio work with stars. (Much of the production was not unionized.) “It was neither cheap nor expensive,” said Greenfield. “We started with a plan of how much it would cost to do this. This allowed for a non-traditional process and a post-production process that gave us great flexibility. “

Despite the idiosyncratic structure, “Wendy” had a script and a certain degree of traditional plot. The film follows teenage daydreamer Wendy (Devin France), the daughter of a waitress at a dirty New Orleans train station, where she sees the cars racing by. One night when she sees the impish child Peter (Yashua Mack) sitting late on the train, she chases him on board as her twin brothers (Gavin and Gage Naquin) follow. The journey takes them to the mystical Neverland, where Peter unfolds supernatural powers when he has a glowing underwater world that he calls mother, and obviously nobody is getting older. The adventure becomes even stranger from there as the children face the literal fear that adulthood will destroy their bonds and the shameful Captain Hook will emerge from an unlikely place.

Even “Peter Pan” fans will never predict where “Wendy” is going, and Zeitlin didn’t always know. He turned the film so far from the network that the studio had to wait for updates. “We had the script, but we didn’t really know what he was going to do every day,” said Greenfield. “He tries to blend the plan with the discovery. I found it moving to see how it develops and grows.”

Part of this relates to Zeitlin’s relationship to the material itself. Despite a romantic obsession with Peter Pan in his childhood, the adjustment became a rejection. “When we went back and looked at every version of Peter Pan we had ever seen, it had nothing to do with the story we wanted to tell,” he said. “They’re all immersed in some really sexist archetypes. So much of this story is really about adventure for little boys. The girls make bags and stay in the house and wait for them to come home.”

The way Wendy bumped into him particularly bothered him. “In every version of Wendy, including the original text, she just doesn’t have an agency. She is this girl who has a crush on Peter. “In Zeitlin’s version, Wendy increasingly distrusts her advisor and takes control of the situation as soon as Captain Hook becomes a threat.” We wanted to create this strong little girl that we wanted to make a hero of the film, “Zeitlin said,” in contrast to Peter’s brazen ruthlessness. “

Of course, Zeitlin also saw itself in the material. “Much of our core group was in their twenties to thirties, and our dreams are changing,” he said. “Our priorities have changed. Thematically, all of these things collided. “

Most of “Wendy” was shot on the island of Montserrat, two-thirds of which was destroyed by the volcano, which plays a prominent role in the film. The entire production could only reach the island by flying to Antigua and taking a boat. After Zeitlin settled in the background, its producers spent two years figuring out how to shoot in an active volcanic zone and built an extended road to reach the base of the mountain.

“Your first instinct is that this is impossible,” said Mezey. “Benh is happy about it. It challenges people. “For Zeitlin, the volcano – which blows up more than once, often at the behest of a telekinetic Peter – became” a central organizational principle for the magic of the film, “he said. “The mood and fairy magic in Peter Pan feels very distant and very fantastic, not real. But these phenomena, which occur naturally on Earth, are as amazing as any kind of fairy dust could ever be. “The mother figure, a creature reminiscent of the giant aurochs in“ Beasts ”, became a surging aquatic creature, somewhere between a jellyfish and a large iguana. “The idea was that the magic of youth and joy was in this creature that Peter decided was his mother,” Zeitlin said.

Jess Pinkham

However, the most unorthodox aspect of “Wendy” concerned the casting process. As with “Beasts”, the centerpiece of “Wendy” is a black child – in this case Mack from Antigua, whom Zeitlin found in a Rastafarian area deep in the forest. While some may question the nature of this decision, cultural appropriation charges related to the Zeitlin process tend to ignore the organic approach to production and how the environment informs the outcome.

The six-year-old Mack was only cast after his team had auditioned around 1,500 children in New Orleans for a year. During this time, Zeitlin made friends with a local Antigua who led him around the islands. “In traditional history, Peter Pan has always been represented as such an aristocratic British boy prancing through this imaginary Caribbean landscape, so to speak,” said Zeitlin. “But these environments are incredibly difficult to navigate. You are between the trees, the vines, the rocks and these fields of ash, the crazy volcanic beaches and the water – and all these elements. Our Peter had to be able to navigate this terrain with such a level of knowledge, agility and fearlessness that we could never bring anyone who had never experienced it before. All of this led us to the idea that Peter should be cast in the region where we would make this film. “

Zeitlin characterized the choice in a broader sense as a reaction to Hollywood’s storytelling. “I’ve been thinking about films like” The Jungle Book “that synthesize all of nature and just walk around on a huge green screen,” he said. “This is the kind of adventure that children’s films allow us to do today and they are completely separate from my experience, or I think a lot of people have had childhood experiences where the best thing you can do is take a break, all the rules and absolutely dirty in the mud, in the water, in nature. “

Fox Searchlight

The production of “Wendy” was a chaotic and even dangerous undertaking, so open that even Zeitlin’s contagious journeyman attitude could not smooth every wrinkle. “When things got difficult, things were difficult,” he said. “We were in places where there were no laws, or they wrote the laws on how to make a film for production because it had never been done before.” Managers from the studio could not visit the set. “It was so difficult to get to the places where we were shooting that there couldn’t be anyone who was not essential for the shoot,” said Zeitlin.

And although the studio may not know exactly how “Wendy” will pay off in the long run, Greenfield said he hadn’t regretted taking on Zeitlin’s successor in 2012. “All filmmakers have a process of doing their best work in,” he said. “It would be crazy for us to take a filmmaker and say,” We love your film, but do it our way. “

Still, Zeitlin has a hard time believing that he made it this far. “Man, it’s surreal,” he said. “Bringing it out into the world will be as shocking to me as to everyone else, I think. You have this relationship to this film – the dreams and expectations, the blood, sweat, and tears of everyone who helped you make the film – and the pressure to end it was about that feeling. I wouldn’t leave my best friend behind. “

Of course, Zeitlin is back where it started seven years ago: think about Sundance and think about another project. “I think it’s going to be a lot smaller in some ways,” he said. “I want to be able to continue improvising, clearing things where there’s an exploration, and I don’t necessarily know where to go.” But there was a decisive shift in his fixations. “I think now that we grew up with Wendy, there is a lot to think about when we grow up,” he said, laughing. “I could take a break from working with children.”

