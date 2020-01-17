advertisement

Saucony is rooted in running, but the Boston-based brand will use the biggest football event of the year to promote its sustainability message.

The company announced today that it will be broadcasting a commercial during Super Bowl 54 – the first time that it will advertise during the big game – that will take place on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Saucony said the ad will “reinforce his commitment to sustainability and goodness.” The ad’s theme is simple: “A small step to do what is good for our world.”

The ad, created with the help of the Arnold Worldwide agency, appears on the Fox streaming platforms during the game and shows the brand message “Run for Good”, which emphasizes the brand’s commitment to “Sustainability, environmental protection and doing good”. “

Saucony’s communications are very different from the content that typically dominates in Super Bowl advertising. Aside from some that feel good, the main shows are beer, food, cars, and trucks. (Based on several reports after Super Bowl 53 in 2019, some of the most lively and best in-game commercials were delivered by Budweiser and Bud Light, Pepsi, Stella Artois, Doritos, and Hyundai.)

Although the brand’s decision will surely make headlines, an industry insider has come into conflict when the financial expense is worth the reward.

“Super Bowl ads are very expensive. It seems that there are cheaper and more targeted ways to get this message across, ”NPP Group’s senior sports consultant Matt Powell told FN. “(However), Super Bowl commercials are some of the most viewed and discussed, so this campaign will stand out.”

Anne Cavassa, president of Saucony, told FN that the company has a connection to football, even though it is not involved in the sport.

“We are here to strengthen the human spirit, and the Super Bowl is one of the greatest celebrations of the human spirit. We chose the big game to make a big statement about our ongoing commitment to sustainability and goodness, ”Cavassa told FN. “Our decision to advertise on Fox’s streaming services during the Super Bowl was thoughtful. It enables us to reach a connected, active and discerning audience that we believe brands value, people appreciate help change the world for the better. “

The brand announced in a statement that it had recently been able to connect with the target audience through networked TV and streaming platforms, and decided to use the event and Fox to “network, be active.” and demanding audience ”. (Saucony saw a 29% increase in search volume on the previous purchase of Connected TV Media, which, according to the brand, led to an increase in traffic to Saucony.com.)

“At Saucony, we believe that what we do is more important than what we say,” said Don Lane, Saucony chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We use the Super Bowl platform to make a big statement about what we actually do to bring good to the world through a bold commitment to sustainability.”

