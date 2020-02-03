advertisement

During much of Peter Weber’s previous season in The Bachelor, Tammy Ly has established itself as one of the most popular candidates. She has a good sense of humor, a unique background story and her personality stands out from the crowd. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen enough of her to know whether she’s a real contender or not.

The quick look below, however, makes something clear: she is ready to get involved in a drama. Is it a drama she should be involved in? It is a completely different story. According to some other women, Tammy has spoken about whether Kelsey has an alcohol problem or not. In fact, Kelsey told Peter that Peter accused her of this very thing. This leads to a conversation about whether Tammy should talk about the other women or not and when Sydney enters the picture it gets a little hotter.

For some news on The Bachelor in video form, Be sure to see some of our latest at the end of this article!

There is a lot of irony in Sydney and Kelsey, since both were also at the center of the conflict about some things that they told Peter about other women in the house. Kelsey repeatedly spoke about Hannah Ann in the middle of #ChampagneGate, while Sydney was one of the leaders of the great anti-Alayah movement that was recently part of this season. The difference, of course, is that there is a difference between blaming someone for being “wrong” or supposedly implying that someone has an alcohol problem.

Ultimately, the whole situation appears to be incomplete, mainly because we don’t see any of the one-on-one conversations that triggered this. Maybe we’ll see them later in this episode, or maybe they just weren’t captured in front of the camera … which feels like a small production mistake.

Do you think this situation with Tammy is really what it seems? Share it now in the comments! Also be sure to find out more news. (Photo: ABC, video via ABC News.)

