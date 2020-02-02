advertisement

Sitting in Repton’s new community cafe, The Maple Tree, Melissa Cook is brimming with ideas.

Everything she sees gives her an idea of ​​the future – this morning, a friend is there with her granddaughter.

“Ooh, we should have a grandparent and toddler morning!” if she exclaims.

“There are a lot of events for parents and toddlers, we should make grandparents!”

Melissa is one of the volunteers who saw the coffee go from an idea raised in June to use space in the newly built village hall in Repton until it opened in early November.

During my visit, the cafe had only been open for a few weeks but was full of people from all walks of life.

There were a few moms with toddlers, groups of friends, couples, and a few single people, enjoying a peaceful cup of coffee and a newspaper.

There were even crafts placed on a table, which kept my seven-year-old child absorbed while Melissa and I had our conversation.

The cafe is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon with a team of 94 volunteers to get there.

“Everything is done by volunteers – cooking, waiting, cleaning, accounts and administration,” said Melissa.

“We are so fortunate that we have such a great team of volunteers with a diverse range of skills.

“I’m good with ideas but I’m not so good with all the little details – luckily there are people who are happy to do all of this and stay a little behind.

“Everyone has their role and we appreciate every help we get.”

Volunteers are between the ages of 16 and 81 and the time they spend in the cafe varies from a few hours here and there to a regular shift each week.

“We didn’t want people to feel like it was a job,” she said.

“It is entirely up to the volunteers to see what they do, and I hope that means they will remain enthusiastic about it.”

Volunteers were trained in all kinds of new skills ranging from health and hygiene classes to using the crate, which was paid for with a grant from East Midlands Airport.

They have worked hard to keep prices as low as possible, with a cup of instant tea or coffee at just £ 1, although you can have a latte or cappuccino for a little more.

“We also didn’t want to serve huge cake patties for £ 3 or £ 4, we wanted it to be affordable, so yes, our slices are smaller, but they start at £ 1 as well,” said Melissa. “We felt very strongly that the village needed something like this.

“There are commercial places to have a drink or something to eat, of course, but we wanted to fight social isolation and when you enter the village hall, you will most often come across someone you know .

“You can also come here and be comfortable knowing that you can sit here all morning with a cup of coffee, chat with different people, while in the business premises you might not feel the same thing.”

There are regular sessions popping up at the cafe, with a Knit and Natter group on a Friday, discussions, plans for walk-in sessions for silver surfers and, one for the future, another of the latest ideas from Melissa, the 9 o’clock stroke.

“Anyone who wants to come to the cafe but does not want to come alone can contact us and we will knock for them at 9:00 am on the way down,” she said enthusiastically.

“We will bring them, set them up with a cup of tea and they can chat with the volunteers and anyone else who comes in. This is another way of fighting loneliness and isolation.”

And the cafe even works with Repton School, with some of the young volunteers and another plan to connect students with older members of the community.

“Many of the students here are boarders, so they don’t see their grandparents,” said Melissa.

“It can mean that they are missing a really important relationship, so by connecting them to older members of the community, they get that relationship from” grandparents “and mix in their community.”

“It was already a huge success,” said Melissa. “Many people have said how charming and welcoming he is at The Maple Tree, and this is all due to the hard work of our volunteers.”

The Maple Tree is open from 9 a.m. to noon daily, Monday to Saturday at Repton Village Hall, Askew Grove, Repton, Derby DE65 6GR.

