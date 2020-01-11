advertisement

In today’s edition of “Steal Our Culture, Reject Our Problems”, Instagram influencer Ghadeer Sultran has been charged with rockin ‘blackface in a series of Instagram posts. While she was called in to have her photos inappropriate and completely racist, I’m curious to know why the blackface continues to occur despite the backlash received by society.

Blackface occurs when a person who does not identify as black uses makeup to darken their complexion. Historically, the theatrical style of makeup was used to mock and ridicule people of color. It was the only way for Caucasians to have fun at the expense of blacks.

With the rich history that people of color have in America, it is accepted that blackface is offensive and racist. The countless empty excuses made by white actors, actresses, singers, creative directors, models and artists for donning darker makeup, larger lips and exaggerated features prove that it is wrong and made in bad taste.

We now have a new generation of beauty influencers who capitalize on creating makeup looks with darker skin tones and ethnic characteristics. This practice has been described as “black fishing”. Based on their Instagram photos, they adapted a racially ambiguous character when in fact, they were everyday white women with a very heavy hand on the darker foundation sticks.

It’s just makeup, right? The question goes far beyond the innocent gesture of admiration of ethnic characteristics. As our characteristics, complexion and culture become appropriate, men and women of color are harassed, shot and killed simply for having a single drop of melanin. The idea that you can appropriate a culture and ignore their struggle is disrespectful to people who suffer daily from existing.

Before supporting those who find it easy to emulate our style, ask yourself if they are ready to fight. Are they ready for racial profiling? Are they ready to be told that their hair is too black to be part of a TV show? Can they bear to call the cops because they entered their building to meet a white neighbor who does not feel safe because of their presence? Why should someone be able to paint their face black and get around the accompanying struggle?

