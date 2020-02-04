advertisement

The Kremlin could not have gotten a better start to the democratic presidential race if they had tried. Donald Trump doesn’t either. The debacle is almost certainly the fault of the Iowa Democratic Party. The fallout, however, is likely to hit the Democrats in general. The blemish of incompetence will be difficult to shake off.

Four years of preparation with 3.2 million people – with a turnout of only 172,000 – did not seem to be enough to produce a safe process. At best, the way Iowa counts votes looks idiosyncratic. Now it looks like a big, casual mistake.

advertisement

It also threatens to revive the tainted tales of 2016. This choice was severely affected by two controversies. The best remembered was the allegation of Russian interference, which was summarized in Robert Müller’s report. Bernie Sanders’ claim that the Democratic Party manipulated the trial in favor of Hillary Clinton was almost as bitter.

The party has now changed its rules so that the votes of the unelected super-deputies in the first ballot of the Presidential Convention are deleted. Almost all of them chose Clinton. Iowa also changed its rules to make its pretzel-shaped caucus process even more complicated. This additional complication was partly due to the failure of the app on Monday evening.

The bigger question is how quickly Democrats can get past the Iowa PR disaster. That will not be easy. Joe Biden’s lawyers, whose campaign is likely to have gone badly, have warned the party not to report the results before contacting them.

Other campaigns will fire similar missives privately. Whenever it is declared, the end result is only as certain as its weakest link. If the return from any of the 1,765 counties in Iowan is in doubt, the proceeding will be challenged. Bitterness could sink in.

Trump’s allies already call the election “manipulated”. If Sanders is not the ultimate winner, as polls suggested, his followers would easily repeat the allegation. All of this would speak poorly for the unity of the Democratic Party and America’s democratic reputation.

mistrust

In another era, the mega mistake in Iowa could probably be fixed. But US politics in general and the Democratic Party in particular suffer from deep suspicion. What could actually be dismissed as local incompetence can quickly become a big conspiracy.

At least in the short term, such doubts will likely help Sanders. He is already leading the polls in New Hampshire, where the first will take place next Tuesday. The effects of Iowa could also benefit Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, who decided not to question Iowa or New Hampshire. His reputation for technical competence is likely to be more pronounced.

But the bigger beneficiary of contamination in the democratic nomination process is likely to be Trump.

Among the densely packed garden signs in the Midwest, the sign “Every working adult: 2020” caught the attention of many people. It was the widespread democratic priority to remove Trump with the candidate who seemed the most eligible.

After Monday night’s drama, Iowa may have hosted its last “First-in-the-Nation Caucus”. The overwhelming role of the predominantly white and rural state has long been questioned. Either way, the next time Iowa holds a caucus or something less complex, it could start with the motto: “Any functioning voting system”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020

advertisement