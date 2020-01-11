advertisement

There is an art of laying its edges. Unfortunately, this talent completely bypassed me. I understand the formula; get excellent edge control, a toothbrush and a headband. The thing is, the texture of my hair doesn’t allow me to be great. We thought about the precipitation and I finished. For this reason, I decided that I was no longer buying in the hype taut edges. You are going to take these semi-curly edges, mainly diapers and keep them pressed down.

The art of laying your edges has become a huge trend in recent times. So huge that celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry took their toothbrush to the sides of their heads to smooth and dip those baby hairs in a swivel. At the time, the stretched edges were considered urban and ghetto. Once adopted by other breeds, it has become the cool and acceptable thing to do.

My good friend Talibah Stewart is a hairstylist based in New York and Pennsylvania. She has already styled my hair and usually ends it by gelling my edges in a way that only a stylist can do. I asked her what the method of her madness was and she replied, “It really depends on how you are in your hair. There are a lot of factors that contribute to achieving the perfect look of “layered edges”. The consistency of the product. Some like the smooth edges, some like the swirl. Some might use a medium soft toothbrush from where it all started or some might use a very fine tooth comb. But the texture of everyone’s hair is not the same and that is why there is an art. The products you use can make a huge difference in the results of your edges.“

Given the fact that I have 3c / 4a combined hair, I may be using the wrong edge control. Regardless of that, I’m almost tired of having this extra step, a bit useless to finish my hairstyle. I mean, my edges are never actually laid anyway. They don’t care about the strength of the gel, they don’t care about the toothbrush bristles and they definitely laugh at the head ties.

In all honesty, I’m just grateful for the edges so I’m going to get around them and let them do their own thing.

