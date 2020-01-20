advertisement

Pensions have been blown up over the weekend as an electoral problem, and the parties are trying to dispel voters’ concerns that two or more years after retiring at the age of 65, they will not have access to state pensions.

Sinn Féin has raised the political temperature by promising to lower the retirement age to 65 and other parties have taken promising measures in their manifestos. But where is the problem and how did it suddenly arise?

advertisement

What is the line about the state pension?

Already in 2011, in its first year in government, the then Fine Gael-Labor coalition had decided to gradually increase the age at which people could receive the state pension. As of 2014, the age was increased to 66 years, from January 1, 2021 to 67 years, and from January 1, 2028 to 68 years.

If you were born between 1955 and the end of 1960, you will not receive your pension until you are 67 years old. If you were born on or after January 1, 1961, you must wait until you are 68 years old.

Why was there no excitement at the time of the first increase – to 66 – in 2014?

At that time, there was a transitional payment called the state pension (transition pension), commonly referred to as the old-age pension. If you actually retired, it started at 65. In 2014, when the retirement age rose to 66, this transitional payment was abolished, but anyone who previously retired at 65 would not have had a payment gap.

So what happens when you retire at 65?

Those who retire before entering the state pension must now apply for a job seeker benefit. This is a payment available to people who are unemployed but have a stable social security / PRSI balance. However, it requires that you (a) be able to work; and (b) are available for work and really looking for work. This is not what most retirees expect.

Why are people so upset?

There are two reasons. First, it’s about money. The maximum weekly payment under the jobseeker’s allowance is EUR 203 – and this only takes nine months. Your payment will then be checked for need. With the state pension you receive up to € 248.30 per week.

A second and not insignificant problem is more personal. Many people refuse to apply for unemployment benefits. They have worked all their lives without social welfare and do not know why they should be forced to retire instead of receiving a pension for which they have paid PRSI for their entire working life.

What is the financial difference?

It’s pretty blatant – € 45.30 a week or more than € 2,350 a year. If a pensioner does not have access to the state pension, he loses almost a fifth of the expected income.

And if they are dependent on an adult, it gets worse. The maximum amount for a dependent person under the jobseeker’s allowance is € 134.70. With the state pension, it amounts to € 165.40 and rises to € 222.50 if the dependent person is 66 or older.

Why is that happend?

People live longer and the cost of retirement is becoming a bigger problem for the state. When the state pension was originally introduced (in Germany), only a few people reached the specified age of 65 and those who did not live long afterwards. Now most of us live in our 80s.

Regular reports on the Social Security Fund, into which the PRSI payments flow and from which state pension and other social benefits are paid, warn that it will run out of money due to the rise in pension costs.

This is not just an Irish problem – many other countries have also raised their retirement ages.

How many people are affected?

Around a quarter of all workers will depend solely on state pensions for their retirement income, according to a study by the Central Statistical Office published earlier this month. This figure of 1: 4 includes public sector workers for whom the company pension scheme is almost 100%. The number of people who rely on state pensions alone is just under 40 percent among employees in the private sector.

So what do the parties offer to do?

Political parties seem to have been surprised by the strength of the feeling at the front door when they campaign for votes. Pensions are one of the few things that you have to worry about until you have to, but 2021 is less than a year away, and for sure everyone who wins the election will have to deal with the issue.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are promising measures to remedy what they call “anomalies” in the current system. For Fine Gael, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promises to reintroduce a transitional pension to close this gap. Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, talks about banning contracts that force people to retire before they can receive state pension.

For his part, Sinn Féin promises to turn back the clock by setting the retirement age at 65.

What is this transitional pension the Taoiseach is talking about?

We don’t know the details yet. They may be included in the Fine Gael manifesto when it is released. If it existed before, it was paid at the same rate as the state pension. The difference was that you could not claim it if you worked more than a few hours a week, whereas there is no lockout for people who work while receiving state pension.

Can you work in a different role if you have to retire at 65?

There is nothing to stop people from continuing to work after 65 years, even if their current employer forces them to retire from that particular job. However, many companies are slow to recruit at this age, and a high level of retraining may be required.

advertisement