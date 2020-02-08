advertisement

(There’s a little spoiler for “Birds of Prey” below)

There’s a lot going on in Birds of Prey – it’s a kind of movie that can overload your brain if you’re not prepared for the crazy, fancy things you expect to see. It is so bright and colorful and goes so fast that you are missing a few details here and there. It is an experience.

It can be easy to forget one of the most fascinating things in the film when you leave the theater: The “Bird of Prey” has shown that Bernie Sanders exists in this common universe of films based on DC comics.

advertisement

This revelation comes in the middle of the film when many random people wronged by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) try to kill them in various ways. Every time we meet a new one of these people, Harley pauses the film and tells us what she did, which made them hate her so much – the “grievances”. And when the main villain Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) encounters them, the list of complaints is very, very long. Harley flips through the list and in the middle is the fact that she “voted for Bernie”.

Also read: Cathy Yan, director of ‘Birds of Prey’, wants to see a Harley Quinn – Poison Ivy film just like you (video)

This is pretty crazy because there are a lot of really fun implications to consider here. The DC world is not our world, which is the completely fictional Gotham City with the setting of “Birds of Prey”. Plus, the presence of superheroes and so on.

So Bernie exists in this film and he ran for president? Is Donald Trump the President? Is the political establishment in this universe the same as here? Or did Bernie actually win in this universe in 2016? If she voted for Bernie, does that mean that the Joker also voted for Bernie? Who did all the other super people in these films vote for? There is a lot to think about.

We don’t know the answers to all of these questions. But we know how this joke came about because we asked director Cathy Yan about it when she recently visited our office.

Yan said the joke was more of a minor matter than a calculated political commentary, just because it’s a funny idea that Harley voted for Bernie, and that’s why the bad guy wants her to be dead. She said the idea came up when she and Birds of Prey scriptwriter Christina Hodson had a brainstorming session to come up with fun reasons why Roman would be mad at Harley.

Also read: ‘Birds of Prey’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, which was never considered a female-made film, would not appeal to a wider audience (video)

“We only got different complaints with the complaints, and I would come up with a few ideas, and Christina Hodson would bring up some ideas,” said Yan. “I think the Bernie thing, I will fully appreciate Christina on this point. And we all just giggled about it, so we thought why not? And I think tonally and stylistically this is a film that is like that can do something, and a little bit of self-confidence – or a lot of self-confidence, I should say. And not many films make a Bernie joke, so let’s do it. “

So yes. It’s just for fun! But we cannot stop thinking about what this means for the DCEU. It probably doesn’t really matter, but it’s amusing to think about.

Every DC comic film from worst to best, including “Joker”

The DC Comics universe hasn’t flooded the canvas as much as Marvel’s, but the DC brand has hit the canvas longer in modern times. We rated all of these modern films, from “Superman: The Movie” to “Shazam” and “Joker”.



34. “Superman IV: The Search for Peace” (1987) Christopher Reeve is by far the best Superman. But “Superman IV” is a bomb in every way – also because of its toughness against bombs. Nuclear bombs. In the film, Superman tries to eliminate the world’s nuclear threat, but his best intentions run counter to a silly, badly dated villain called Nuclear Man.

33. “Supergirl” (1984) We had a superhero film in 1984 and it was pure cheese. But hey, at least they tried. The best thing I can say about it is that there are worse things in life than this film.



31. “Steel” (1997) Best known as “the one Shaq was in when he tried to play”. “Steel” is pretty bad. But the fun is kind of bad.

30. “League of the Just” Warner Bros has continued to innovate in making bad DCEU films, and Justice League has managed to be terrible in a completely different way than Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad.

29. “Man of Steel” (2013) I think it could have been worse. But it’s still morally crude and has an action that doesn’t make sense. That it is very pretty to look at does not oversteer these things nearly enough to make it observable.

28. “Joker” (2019) This is not a good characterization of the Joker as a human being, and other than that, it is just a soulless, meaningless experience.

27. “Catwoman” (2004) Absolutely terrible, but somehow amusing. Sad that it seems to have gotten into the box of history.

26. “Batman & Robin” (1997) Rightly hated, but it’s extremely entertaining here and there. Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzeneggar go so far that I can’t help but admire them.

25. “Superman III” (1983) Outstanding corporate rip-off – one that was later referred to in “Office Space” – but an attempt to invent fun things with the addition of Richard Pryor was unsuccessful. There was also a strange problem with a weather satellite causing bad weather, which weather satellites cannot. It was pretty cool to see Clark Kent fight Superman.

24. “Green Lantern” (2011) At a time when big box office hits were turning away from this aesthetic, the excess of cartoony effects meant that this was a film that nobody liked. Not that it was particularly terrible. It looked like a silly cartoon and is hard to see.

23. “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) It probably shouldn’t be a darker and darker Shumacher Batmovie, but that’s exactly what it is. This is Nolan’s job in Hollywood to smash the action points with sheer willpower, rather than because they make sense. An extremely theatrical Tom Hardy as Bane is amusing from front to back, and a nuke with a countdown clock will never get old.

22. “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) A total mess that Superman hates and turns Batman into a total insane. None of that is good. Ben Affleck can’t save the thing, but he’s still excellent and gives him a huge bump that he probably doesn’t deserve.

21. “Watchmen” (2009) I have no particular affection for the revered “Watchmen” comic like many other nerds, so my aversion to this adaptation is not personal. It’s just not nearly as much as it thinks.

20. “Batman” (1989) Reminded me fondly, mostly because it was the first Batmovie in a few decades. But actually it’s not very good. The revelation that a younger version of the joker killed Bruce Wayne’s parents is as stupid as in a “Batman” film.

19. “V for Vendetta” (2006) Didn’t feel watching anything. I tried it, OK. However, it is impeccably made and very observable.



17. “Batman vs. Superman Ultimate Edition” (2016) To give it its own place because it fundamentally changes the narrative of the film and the character of Superman in the DC Extended Universe. This version is still not great (especially after three damn hours), but it’s a huge improvement over the theatrical version.

16. “Red 2” (2013) Did you even know that these are comic films? Anyway, it’s a great cast in a usable action film and everyone is having a good time. Difficult to remember, but funny.

15. “Red” (2010) Better than the sequel, but they’re basically the same.

14. “Batman Forever” (1995) He hits the right note for what Joel Shumacher tried with the two films he directed. Tommy Lee Jones, as Two Face, does things in this film that are hard to believe even today, as he has a sour face in almost every other film he has starred in.

13. “Superman Returns” (2006) A pretty decent attempt by Bryan Singer to make a Christopher Reeve “Superman” film in the present, but Brandon Routh couldn’t do the charisma it takes to be the steel man. It was his first film, so it’s not surprising. But it’s a shame because Routh has gotten a lot better in recent years.

12. “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993) Do you remember the time when they released a “Batman” cartoon in the theater? It gets lost in all live action games, but “Mask of the Phantasm” is better than most of the others.

11. “The Dark Knight” (2008) Should be a lot shorter, but Heath Ledger’s Joker is by far the best villain in one of these films. Ledger elevates something that would otherwise be just another complacent exercise by Christopher Nolan into an endlessly observable picture.

10. “The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017) Funny, cute and self-ironic – exactly what we needed after the “Batman vs. Superman” disaster.

9. “Superman II” (1980) Children were crying everywhere when they saw Superman giving up his powers for a normal life with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). There are various edits in this film, and frankly we can’t keep them up. But the sight of a powerless Clark being beaten up in a diner made Superman more likeable than ever.

8. “Wonder Woman” (2017) The standard original film has the problem “too much history, too little time”. And the standard DC Extended Universe problem of “We have to end up with a nonsensical CGI fight.” Despite these limitations, it is a huge joy and a big step forward for the DCEU.

7. “Batman Returns” (1992) One of the best of the franchise because it’s really just a political thriller. The penguin comes out of the sewer and runs to the mayor of Gotham! It’s great, especially if we continue to watch Trump’s rise in our world.

6. “Shazam” (2019) It’s just so much fun! It’s great fun to watch and it’s just a really nice celebration of the good parts of humanity. “Shazam” is a film that just feels good.

5. “Constantine” (2005) A happy balance of seriousness and ridiculousness that manages to find just the right tone for this strange religious fantasy and a cast led by Keanu Reeves. They all seem to understand it.

4. “Aquaman” (2018) It doesn’t happen very often that we get a comic film that is: completely ridiculous; loves how ridiculous it is; and is skillfully made by a legally great filmmaker. James Wan’s “Aquaman” is all of that and it’s just a wonderful experience.

3. “Superman: The Movie” (1978) This is the gold standard of Superman movies and the best superhero movie bar that hasn’t been around for many, many years. John Williams’ score increases, as does the credible and compelling romance between Superman and Lois Lane. The film convincingly mixed Camp (in the form of Gene Hackman’s wonderful Lex Luthor), an epic genesis that actually felt epic, and fun lines. The scene in which Supes and Lois fly together is one of the most beautiful metaphors for new love ever recorded in the film.

2. “Batman: The Movie” (1966) Has a timelessness that none of the other films has, and it’s just a joy from start to finish, thanks to Adam West’s blinking Batman and the coalition of bad guys who can’t stop cackling manicly. When I looked at it again recently, I found that it worked almost perfectly as a parody of the extremely serious Christopher Nolan Bat film, which is incredible.

1. “Batman Begins” (2005) The most comprehensive film in the entire live action area. It’s just like a normal movie … unless it’s Batman. It has real characters and everything, and Bruce Wayne from Christian Bale even has emotions. It is strange.

Previous slide

Next slide

How does the Origin film “Joker” rank in our ranking?

The DC Comics universe hasn’t flooded the canvas as much as Marvel’s, but the DC brand has hit the canvas longer in modern times. We rated all of these modern films, from “Superman: The Movie” to “Shazam” and “Joker”.

advertisement