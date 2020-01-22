advertisement

News analysis

On January 23, 2019, a wiry politician unknown to the world – and most of Venezuela – stood on stage in front of thousands of waving tricolor flags and cheered for East Caracas to appeal to the constitution and declare himself interim president.

advertisement

The elections, in which Nicolas Maduro received his second six-year presidency in May of the previous year, were rigged, Juan Guaidó said to the insane crowds, a claim that is recognized worldwide.

Guaido’s declaration was confirmed almost instantly by the United States and later by over fifty other nations that recognized him as a legitimate leader. The promised democracy, 35 years old, would soon be restored in the crisis-ridden country. The question on many lips was not whether, but when.

But a year later, far from clinging to power in the Miraflores Palace, Maduro seems to be consolidating it. While the socio-economic and political crisis has forced millions of people to flee in recent years, the encouraged leader is trying to marginalize Guaidó by firing him earlier this month as Chairman of the National Assembly Congress and physically denying him entry to parliament keeps.

Guaidó continues to speak to the crowds in Caracas about the imminent return of democracy, but the faces now exhausted are hundreds rather than thousands. His fresh, unbiased optimism, once a symbol of change – a few scandals and political mistakes later – now seems to be a continuation of the incompetence and arrogance of the opposition that has haunted it in the past two decades.

But while Guaidó is the face of the opposition, he is not the root of her failure to drop Maduro, analysts say.

Recent mistakes that were photographed with a notorious paramilitary gang on the Colombian border and did not quickly cope with allegations of embezzlement of opposition funds show the newcomer’s inexperience, but are not the reason why the opposition failed to get Maduro from power to remove.

As a leader, Guaidó has succeeded in uniting a previously fragmented opposition that attracts large crowds and continues to be recognized by the majority of the western hemisphere. But determination is not enough if you follow the same fundamental mistakes, says David Smilde, Venezuela’s expert and professor of human relationships in Tulane, New Orleans.

“Historically, the opposition has some characteristics … It tends to overestimate its power, overestimate its popularity, and underestimate the strength of chavismo,” says Smilde of the socialist revolution founded by Hugo Chavez and continued by Maduro ,

“They think that if they give just a good push, it will tip over and we saw it this year. They sold the idea that” if there were only oil sanctions, if the international community only recognized Guaidó, Maduro would give in “… those of us who have been watching this for twenty years did not think this would happen.”

On February 23, the opposition’s efforts to push aid from Colombia to Venezuela should have led to a fatal rift between Maduro and his military support, but ended in hundreds being injured and trucks carrying humanitarian aid ablaze. In the run-up to the plan, the opposition did not want to take up the idea of ​​failure and, since it literally went up in flames, had no obvious security plan.

This smug approach is typical of the opposition and is based on a lack of understanding of the general resilience of authoritarian governments under pressure and the dynamism that has made it difficult for Maduro to break free.

“Chavismo has the revolutionary, messianic idea that they are vital to Venezuela’s future, and when you add oil, you have pretty good control,” he says.

While Maduro’s popularity is only between 15 and 20 percent, he has persuaded hundreds of military generals to support him with generous sums of money from corruption, drug smuggling and illegal mining.

Guaidó’s campaign focused on breaking this with the support of the United States.

Although the United States has stalled before military intervention, it has made the restoration of democracy in Venezuela a key foreign policy goal, increased the pressure on Maduro and his regime officials with economic sanctions and travel bans, and placed extensive pressure on the already failed economy with an economic embargo ,

But at least on the surface there seems to be a lack of a clear US strategy for Venezuela.

“The US stance in Venezuela is complicated and creates a lot of uncertainty. This is one of the biggest problems that the Venezuelan opposition faced: they don’t have a clear strategy, and that’s because the US doesn’t have a clear strategy.” Pantoulas told The Epoch Times.

The opposition’s failure ultimately results from its own inability to find a political solution to counter the system of political corruption that underpins Maduro’s power.

“After twenty years, Maduro and Chavismo have created a structure that says,” If you are inside the system, your benefits are unlimited, and if you are outside, you lose everything, “said Pantoulas.” Here Guaidó and the Opposition fails: You haven’t offered them an alternative that involves these people. “

When Guaidó travels to London and Davos this week, all eyes will be on a possible meeting between him and U.S. President Donald Trump. But without an imaginative solution that contradicts Maduro, Pantoulas is skeptical that more pressure will break the political impasse.

advertisement