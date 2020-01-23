advertisement

You can’t help but be excited when your NCAA basketball team wins a game, not your team. I should have said if Duke won a game, but why does it feel so bad when the team you play against loses?

I had just seen the NCAA basketball team Duke Steamroll Wake Forest and was happy. Duke looked dominant and dedicated as he built a big lead that they would never give up. Coach K continued to play the deep rotation that worked so well this year. So what shouldn’t you like?

Because of the big trail and lack of drama, I occasionally went online and came across an interesting headline that twisted my face into a contorted mockery. It was announced that tar sales earlier in the day had been historic and therefore embarrassing. My luck got even bigger and I waited until the end of the Duke game before watching the last five minutes and overtime for myself and enjoying the soul-destroying demise of UNC.

It was wonderful. Just a few days earlier, I saw my alma mater, Pitt, go into the Dean Dome and break her own historic streak of bad luck on the street at the ACC. That was wonderful too. I had a happy smile on my face when I saw the Duke game, but when I saw Clemson tear the hearts of the heels after Pitt had done it just a few nights earlier, that was another kind of satisfaction that came out a long and malicious contempt for them.

It wasn’t so fun when Clemson did the same with Duke a few days later, but I wrote that before, so I pretend everything is a bad dream. My smile had a nasty little twinge, and when I saw Roy pound on this table in frustration, my heart warmed in a way that I know is wrong. I know it’s not good or noble to be happy about other people’s misery, but to be honest, if it feels so good, I just don’t want to be right.

I know that hopes and dreams, not to mention the possible fragility of young hearts and minds, are difficult things to take root against. It is probably something that you should consider a society if you watch their torments while realizing your own enthusiasm. Fortunately, that’s not the case.

Sport is pretty much the only arena that allows and welcomes contempt for others because of their own sense of value and inadequacy. Politics seem to be catching up, but I’ll leave that alone. I’m sure I’m going to get enough hate from my UNC bashing, but it feels too good.

Even if I realize that as a 44-year-old man I shouldn’t even enjoy the pain of young men and children, I do it. To justify this wanton evil in me, I can say that I fight and enjoy the most heartbreaking falls of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kentucky Wildcats as the cast of characters changes all the time, giving the animus to the institutions and not to Certain players or individuals are focused on coaching, although in the cases of Tyler Hansbrough and John Calipari, come on, that’s just not fair.

Another story update: With the launch of Zion on the NBA stage, the replay of his Duke games was re-broadcast, so I could watch the disassembly of Kentucky at this year’s Champion’s Classic. I think it’s great that I can see Coach Cal’s stunned face and big eyes over and over again as he tries to concentrate through the shell shock to keep him under 40, or the tears that come down from Ol’s cheek ‘Roy in a baby blue and shimmering blue fall plaid jacket, which seems too much a festive resting place for such grief and disappointment.

I know, I know, most likely I’m going to hell so I can enjoy the ride as well while I’m on it. At least I can console myself with the fact that there are others like me, many others who join the mob mentality that sport creates. It lets me know that I am not alone in my bad ways and shame. I even heard that there are some duke-haters if you can imagine such a world.

Although our collective stance towards our rivals has a perverse social acceptance of our moral deficiencies, we really know the truth about ourselves and just don’t give rats. We all know when the pigs are happiest, right?

Roll around in it. Feel this mud caressing your skin, wiggling your back to scratch the itchiest, hardest to get, deepest, most intimate, and most malicious way to please. Get dirty. Being dirty and not caring about it because this mud is so warm and so soft and the feeling is so good and so wrong that it just has to be right.

