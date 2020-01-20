advertisement

Celebrity outfits are not accessible by nature. Designers lend unique dresses, the latest shoes and multi-million dollar jewels to big names and use the public to sell their products to a large audience. It’s an entire ecosystem dedicated to the idea of ​​aspiring luxury – and that Jennifer Garner escaped.

Sure, the 47-year-old actress has a lot of red carpets (put together by stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson). But it is Garner’s paparazzi recordings in their everyday lives, at school pickups, or at their kids’ errands that seem to have the largest and wildest audience of viewers (on this website and others).

In these shots, in which she often commutes with 14-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina, and 7-year-old Samuel (whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck), Garner is self-styled and wears things that she is wearing convenient and practical for your lifestyle. Their simple formula of mom jeans and flat shoes is not that different from that not famous mothers across the country wear.

Jennifer Garner (L) wears mom jeans and APL sneakers with her daughter Seraphina in April 2018.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears thong sandals and mom jeans in Los Angeles on December 18, 2019.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner’s mom jeans could be the touchstone of their personal style – and that’s exactly why everyone likes to look at them.

The mother Jean has been through waves of chic and out-fashionishness in the past decades. In the late 80s and early 90s, the high-waisted straight-leg jeans were very popular. But in the early 00s, the silhouette had fallen out of favor with fashion fans. The decline in shape – and the nickname “Mom Jeans” – was cemented with a sketch by Tina Fey from 2003 “Saturday Night Live”. Over the next ten years, mom jeans were considered the ultimate uncool jeans, a flattering choice for an unstylish suburbanite with elastic bands.

In recent years, stars such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have opted for mom jeans and rated the lack of coolness of the article as a trend that is as common today as skinny jeans not so long ago.

In contrast, Garner’s general style ethos adheres to a certain philosophy that other mothers can identify with. She often has wet hair, has just got out of the shower, and has a reusable coffee cup in her hand. Your outfits feel effortless when they are “late and do this”. not in a carefully planned way to clean the paparazzi.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles in mom jeans and white sneakers, June 2019.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on December 7, 2019 in an Alo Youga jacket, Spanx leggings, and New Balance sneakers.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Granted, Garner’s closet has more designer labels – think of Prada sneakers, The Row slippers, and Chanel sandals – than the average woman. However, her typical style ethos feels more like a mother of the Midwest than a Hollywood star. And maybe that’s why we all keep clicking.

Jennifer Garner in a turtleneck, jeans and ancient Greek sandals for a walk on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

